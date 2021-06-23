Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Record-equalling Ronaldo saves Portugal as Germany avoid shock Euro 2020 exit

By Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV, MARCELO DEL POZO, BERNADETT SZABO, Martyn WOOD, Matthias Hangst, Darko Bandic
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1acAFz_0acnSVoj00
Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties as Portugal edged into the last 16 at Euro 2020 /POOL/AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the all-time international scoring record with his 109th goal for Portugal as the reigning champions scraped into the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Wednesday along with Germany and Spain.

The Portugal captain netted a pair of penalties in a 2-2 draw with world champions France in Budapest to send his team through as one of the four best third-placed sides on a dramatic night in Group F.

Germany needed an 84th-minute equaliser from Leon Goretzka to rescue a nervy 2-2 draw with Hungary in Munich, setting up a heavyweight showdown with England at Wembley next week.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo gave Portugal the lead just after the half-hour mark with his first spot-kick, before France hit back through Karim Benzema's two goals either side of half-time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0eW6_0acnSVoj00
Karim Benzema scored his first goals for France since October 2015 /POOL/AFP

But, with Portugal heading out as it stood with Hungary leading Germany, Ronaldo converted another penalty on the hour to help send Portugal through to a clash with top-ranked Belgium.

"We did everything I wanted us to do (in the 4-2 defeat) against Germany," Portuguese coach Fernando Santos told RTP. "The result was clearly fair."

His fifth goal of the group stage extended his record tally of Euro goals to 14 and drew him level with former Iran striker Ali Daei, in his 178th international match.

France finished top of the group on five points and will take on Switzerland in the first knockout round.

"It was a fight, it wasn't easy," France coach Didier Deschamps told TF1.

"I know very well that a new competition will be starting from the last 16."

- Germany fight back -

Germany narrowly avoided a repeat of their group stage exit at the 2018 World Cup, twice coming from behind against Hungary to advance as runners-up.

Adam Szalai gave Hungary a shock early lead and although Germany drew level through Kai Havertz in the second half, Andras Schaefer soon put the visitors back in front, only to be eliminated by Goretzka's late goal.

"We made mistakes but fought and showed superb morale," said Germany coach Joachim Loew.

"It was not for the faint-hearted. Now it will a real highlight to play against England at Wembley."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nAzUC_0acnSVoj00
A supporter waving a rainbow flag ran onto the pitch during the national anthems /POOL/AFP

Just minutes before kick-off at Munich's Allianz Arena, a fan wearing a Germany shirt and waving a large rainbow flag evaded security to invade the pitch, running in front of the lined-up teams before being tackled by stewards and led away.

The build-up to the match had been overshadowed by the fallout from UEFA's decision to block plans by Munich authorities to light the stadium in rainbow colours.

- Spain hit their stride -

Spain found their form at the right time, crushing Slovakia 5-0 in Seville to qualify for the last 16 as runners-up of Group E behind Sweden.

Spain benefited from two own goals as they swept through to a tie against Croatia, while Ukraine progressed without playing and will face Sweden.

Having already qualified, Sweden secured top spot only after scoring late to win 3-2 against Poland, for whom a Robert Lewandowski double was not enough in Saint Petersburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mlYlE_0acnSVoj00
Spain players celebrate scoring in their crushing win over Slovakia that took the 2008 and 2012 champions through to the last 16 /POOL/AFP

Spain had drawn their first two matches in the competition despite having home advantage in Seville, but coach Luis Enrique warned on the eve of facing Slovakia that his team were "like a bottle of cava that is about to be uncorked".

For the second consecutive game they contrived to miss a penalty as Alvaro Morata's effort was saved by Martin Dubravka.

However, a calamitous error by Dubravka allowed Spain to go ahead on the half-hour as the goalkeeper palmed into his own net as a Pablo Sarabia shot hit the bar and dropped back down.

Aymeric Laporte then scored his first goal for Spain since switching international allegiance from France, making it 2-0 right on half-time.

The 2008 and 2012 European champions ran away with the game in the second half as Sarabia and Ferran Torres scored.

Juraj Kucka's own goal made it 5-0 as Spain equalled the biggest winning margin in the history of the European Championship.

"We've shut a lot of mouths up. We've played some great football and had more luck than in the first two games," Laporte told television channel Telecinco.

Sweden led Poland 2-0 in Saint Petersburg, Emil Forsberg scoring an early opener and then firing in for his brace after great work from Dejan Kulusevski.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H1dAi_0acnSVoj00
Robert Lewandowski's brace for Poland was in vain as they lost 3-2 to Sweden and are out /POOL/AFP

In between Lewandowski had contrived to miss a sitter, twice heading off the bar in quick succession when it seemed easier to score.

But the Bayern Munich superstar showed his worth with a stunning strike to reduce the deficit and then an 84th-minute equaliser, a scoreline that would have allowed Spain to win the group.

Poland needed to win themselves to go through but instead Sweden won it in the fourth minute of added time as substitute Viktor Claesson made it 3-2.

Meanwhile those results allowed Ukraine -- who played their final Group C game on Monday -- to go through as one of the best third-placed teams.

AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Pablo Sarabia
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Leon Goretzka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group F Germany#Portuguese#Rtp#Allianz Arena#Group E#European#Telecinco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Country
Poland
News Break
UEFA
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
UEFAayradvertiser.com

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new Euros goalscoring record as Portugal beat Hungary

Cristiano Ronaldo set a new European Championship goalscoring record as Portugal got their title defence off to a winning start with a 3-0 victory over Hungary in Budapest. The Juventus forward’s 10th goal at the finals, via a late penalty, saw him surpass Michel Platini’s tally of nine, all of which were scored in the 1984 edition, and he added another in injury time to get to 11.
Soccernordot.app

Germany coach on Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo

"Cristiano can do more than put away Coca Cola bottles." Germany coach Joachim Loew when asked about the quality of Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, referring to Ronaldo moving the bottles from the tournament sponsors out of shot during a press conference.
FIFAgoal.com

Portugal legend Ronaldo breaks Euros goal record and becomes first player to feature at five finals tournaments

The Juventus star netted a penalty and scored another against Hungary on Tuesday night to ensure more records are added to his extensive collection. Cristiano Ronaldo now stands alone as the all-time record goalscorer at European Championships, after also becoming the first player to feature at five finals tournaments in Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday.
Soccersemoball.com

The Latest: Ronaldo and Portugal back on field at Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo can add to his record total of goals at European Championships when Portugal plays Germany in Munich. Cristiano Ronaldo can add to his record total of goals at European Championships when Portugal plays Germany in Munich. Ronaldo scored two goals in his team's opening victory at Euro 2020....
Soccerwopular.com

Ronaldo Equals Daei's International Goals Record

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches another famous landmark as his two penalties against France took him to 109 international goals, a joint world record. Euro 2020: France, Germany, Portugal advance from group F as Ronaldo equals goals record. Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties as Portugal scrapped into the round of 16 at...
UEFAthebharatexpressnews.com

UEFA EURO 2020: Thorgan Hazard is enough for Belgium to oust Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo | Football news

A rocket from Thorgan Hazard knocked out reigning Euro 2020 champions Portugal on Sunday and earned Belgium a successful quarter-final with Italy. Hazard’s deflected shot before half-time sealed a 1-0 win for Belgium and settled a rambling contest in Sevilla that never quite lived up to its bill as a last 16 draw. Cristiano Ronaldo tested Thibaut Courtois with a free dive-kick in the first half, but the 36-year-old has neither broken the international scoring record nor added to his five for the tournament. Raphael Guerreiro came closest to a late equalizer when his shot came back from the post, but Belgium were the bravest and smoothest team and came out on top rightly.