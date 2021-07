Vacuum cleaners can clog by things getting stuck in the hose or from an over-full canister, but most clogs are easily solved by just regularly emptying your vacuum. Hair and string, though, tend to wrap around the vacuum brush and can restrict its movement, causing a slow death until it stops spinning altogether, rendering your vacuum useless. At first glance, it might look complicated to get in there and untangle the mess, but depending on the vacuum, it’s probably easier than you think.