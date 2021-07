One month into hurricane season, the Gulf of Mexico is facing its first hurricane of the season. Elsa reached hurricane status early Friday morning. As of the 6:30 a.m. CDT update, Elsa has maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour, one mile per hour above the Category 1 threshold. The storm is approaching the Windward Islands and is already causing havoc in that region. Hurricane warnings are in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Tropical storm warnings are posted for Martinique, Haiti, and the southern coast of the Dominican Republic.