Orlando Weekly readers think Gov. DeSantis should stop ‘acting like he is an infectious disease expert’

By Orlando Weekly readers
orlandoweekly.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article¶ The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week updated their guidance on the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus, calling it a "variant of concern," meaning scientists believe there is evidence of increased transmissibility and increased disease severity. Previously they had labeled Delta a "variant of interest." Gov. Ron DeSantis downplayed the potential impact it could have on the state, saying of the CDC guidance, "I think it gets put out there in ways designed to frighten people."

