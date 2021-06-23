Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Left 4 Dead 2 Vulkan Performance With Radeon Graphics On Linux

phoronix.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week Valve introduced Vulkan rendering support for Left 4 Dead 2. The L4D2 Vulkan support is similar to that of Portal 2 where DXVK is being leveraged for translating the Direct3D calls to Vulkan rather than relying on their OpenGL translations. For those wondering what this means for L4D2 performance on Linux with modern GPUs, here are some benchmarks of Left 4 Dead 2 when testing the OpenGL and Vulkan rendering options.

www.phoronix.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubuntu Linux#Desktop Linux#Amd Graphics#Radeon Graphics On Linux#Valve#Dxvk#Rx Vega 56#Mesa#Amd Radeon#L4d2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Computers
News Break
AMD
Related
Computerssoftpedia.com

AMD Radeon Adrenalin Edition Graphics Driver 21.6.1 for Windows 10 64-bit

AMD Radeon Adrenalin Edition Graphics Driver 21.6.1 for Windows 10 64-bit Support For:. - AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) support for select titles. - Radeon FreeSync may intermittently become locked while on desktop after performing task switching between extended and primary displays upon closing a game, causing poor performance or stuttering.
ComputersHEXUS.net

Gigabyte lists six AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards at the EEC

In mid-May, HEXUS reported upon a couple of AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT leaks in quick succession. First we saw ASRock's filing with the EEC for a total of six RX 6600 XT and RX 6600 models, a couple of days later some GPU-Z screenshots purportedly from systems packing Sapphire RX 6600 XT and RX 6600 graphics cards surfaced on ChipHell.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Windows 11 could seamlessly run graphical Linux apps

Windows 11 comes complete with a fresh Display Driver Model that’ll facilitate the ability to run graphical Linux apps directly and seamlessly on the Windows desktop. Windows Latest has been digging around in the leaked build of Windows 11 which has been the source of a lot of info over the last week or so, and found that it includes support for WDDM 3.0 (Windows Display Driver Model).
Video Gamesvg247.com

Portal and Left 4 Dead designer Kim Swift joins Xbox

Kim Swift, who you may know from her work on Portal and Left 4 Dead, has been hired by Microsoft and has joined the developers at Xbox Game Studios. In a Tweet posted yesterday afternoon, Xbox Game Studios confirmed that the well-known developer would be joining the ranks of its studios “to accelerate our innovation and collaborate with independent studios to build games for the cloud.”
ComputersPosted by
TheStreet

Exxact Corporation Expands System Line To Include New AMD Radeon™ PRO W6000 Series Workstation Graphics

FREMONT, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions, announces support for a wide selection of Valence™ and TENSOREX™ workstations and servers featuring the new AMD Radeon PRO W6800 and AMD Radeon PRO W6600 workstation graphics cards. These new GPU-accelerated systems allow for flexibility that researchers and designers need to deliver unmatched performance across a variety of professional applications.
SoftwareBeta News

WDDM 3.0 to bring support for graphical Linux apps in Windows 11

Tomorrow is the day we learn more about Windows 11. Microsoft's big event is going to be packed with information about the upcoming version of the operating system, but the leaks that have already made their way to the internet mean there's already a lot that we know. There is...
Video Gameswindowsreport.com

Perform a SteamVR upgrade of the graphics driver in 3 steps

Being an artist his entire life while also playing handball at a professional level, Vladimir has also developed a passion for all things computer-related. With an innate fascination for research and analysis, and realizing... Read more. A quick Steam VR upgrade of the graphics driver is the latest search on...
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

3DMark graphics benchmark now also measures processor performance

The 3DMark from the Finnish software company UL has established itself as a quasi-standard when it comes to comparing the 3D performance of graphics cards and integrated GPUs. With the CPU Profile, UL has released an extension for 3DMark that only measures processor performance. In contrast to the Cinebench rendering...
Softwarephoronix.com

Intel Lands More Open-Source Vulkan Driver Changes For Ray-Tracing

Even though Vulkan ray-tracing support on Intel graphics hardware isn't coming until Xe HPG avaiability, Intel's Linux graphics driver developers have been preparing since last year. In preparation for the Xe HPG launch, Intel's open-source talent have for many months already been preparing the Vulkan ray-tracing functionality wither another batch of code being merged today.
Softwarephoronix.com

Intel Begins Bringing Up DG2 Graphics Card, Xe_HP SDV Support For Linux

Following recent reports Intel has begun seeding the Xe-HPG DG2 graphics card to developers and various reported leaks around the next-gen "DG2" graphics card, Intel's open-source Linux driver engineers have begun publishing patches for enabling the DG2 as well as the Xe_HP SDV. This initial DG2 bring-up for Linux happens...
Video Gamesaddictivetips.com

How to play Dead Rising 2 on Linux

Dead Rising 2 is the 2nd in the Dead Rising franchise. The game follows Chuck Greene in third-person as he fights through hordes of zombies. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get the game working on your Linux system. Getting Dead Rising 2 on Linux. Dead Rising 2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy