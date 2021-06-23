Checkup: Will the Florida GOP's war on Obamcare ever end?

After 11 years of being on the front lines of the battle against Obamacare, will last week's U.S. Supreme Court ruling finally end Florida's fierce resistance to the federal health care law? It may seem like ancient history now, but former Florida Attorney General Bill McCollum led the charge in the initial major challenge to the Affordable Care Act, filing the first lawsuit after then-President Barack Obama signed the landmark legislation. In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 preserved much of the law. But the challenge resulted in an important concession, with the court holding that the government could not withhold federal Medicaid funds from states that didn't expand Medicaid to low-income childless adults.