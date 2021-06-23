Cancel
Africa

Witness: airstrike kills dozens in Ethiopia's Tigray region

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - An airstrike has killed dozens of people in the town of Tagogo in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, an eyewitness and a medical official told Reuters on Wednesday, a day after residents said new fighting had flared in recent days north of the regional capital Mekelle.

The bomb hit a market day at around 1pm on Tuesday, according to a woman who said her whose husband and 2-year-old daughter were injured in the strike. A medical official said dozens had been killed, citing witnesses and first responders.

Ethiopian military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane did not confirm or deny the airstrike, but said the military does not target civilians.

#Tigray Region#Airstrike#Mekelle#Ethiopian
