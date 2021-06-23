Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

8 best ring lights to give you and your content a glow up

By Zoe Phillimore
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NdHqt_0acnQucM00

Everything looks better in good lighting – faces, Instagram flat lays, products. And never has there been more demand for it than right now. Lord knows those of us who are stuck on video calls all day could do with a bit of a boost. And content creators want to look good in their TikToks , Reels and vlogs too.

Enter ring lights – the answer to everyone’s gloomy ambience issues. These halo-shaped items beam an even coverage of light, with very little shadow. This is often called “beauty” lighting, providing a similar effect to old-school dressing-room mirrors – it’s why make-up artists love them.

The idea of ring lights originally was that you’d shoot your footage or photos through the middle of the ring light – and many of them still come with a camera and/or phone holders that allow for that. But now the market also takes in desk-mounted versions, ones that attach to phones with a clip and ones that grip onto awkward surfaces. The ring light has evolved.

Some also allow you to alter the colour temperature to give a warm, glowy feel or a stark, bright hue. Many come with filters that allow you to add a wash of colour through the shot or footage – a bit like Instagram filters. Another feature is catchlights – that is, the ring-like reflection in your eyes. This can make eyes look brighter and give them more depth.

To find the best ring lights we spent hours video calling, photographing and even TikToking (we are nothing if not committed). We looked at the size of the light versus the brightness, ease of use, how transportable they are and if they have colour filters and warmth dials. We also took into account the cost – the price of ring lights varies wildly. Here are our top picks.

Read more:

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best ring lights for 2021 are:

  • Best overall – ESDDI 18in LED ring light: £89.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for fun – Mayhem smoovie 8in colour ring light: £16.99, Robertdyas.co.uk
  • Best for video calls – Rotolight neo II video conferencing kit: £225, Parkcameras.com
  • Best for on-the-go lighting – Rotolight ultimate vlogging kit: £79.99, Parkcameras.com
  • Best high-end ring light – Elgato ring light: £155, Dv247.com
  • Best for selfies – Mayhem smoovie ring light 6in with tripod: £13.76, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best medium-size ring light – The Tech Bar vlog livestream 12in ring light: £39.95, Selfridges.com
  • Best for flexibility – Beamo ring light kit: £104.90, Joby.com

ESDDI 18in LED ring light

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vM9mL_0acnQucM00

Best: Overall

This is a serious bit of kit. The 18in light has two dials that allow you to adjust the colour temperature and brightness, which we found really good for making the light feel natural for our video calls. This is a powerful product that’s capable of beaming out a very bright light – there are 432 LEDs inside, and it gives out 48W. Flaws and blemishes will be a thing of the past. It is one of the larger ring lights we tried, and therefore it’s ideal for make-up and beauty shots as it gives out a really wide beam, so you’ll have plenty of room to work. It also comes with a telescopic stand, a detachable phone holder for the middle and a nice carry bag.

Buy now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

Mayhem smoovie 8in colour ring light

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DeZBT_0acnQucM00

Best: For fun

We were impressed by the function range of this budget-friendly ring light. It’s easy to use as the controls are on the power cable, and it’s powered via USB. There are three colour temperatures on offer: natural, warm and soft, which should be enough for newcomers to the ring-light world. There are also 16 colour options thanks to the RGB LEDs. You can switch between solid colours or opt for a party feel with modes such as spectrum chase, pulsing between all 16 shades. There is also a white strobe function. Although perhaps not the functions you’re after on a video call with your line manager, it is a really fun light for the TikTok generation, and is also great for creating mood lighting in a room. The stand is short, so it’s only really good for desks or wall mounting, but it has an attractive rose gold finish.

Buy now £16.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

Rotolight neo II video conferencing kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLi0h_0acnQucM00

Best: For video calls

A seriously high-end product, this light is made by British company Rotolight – a big player in film and TV production. Away from the silver screen, the brand has turned its hand to video-conferencing lighting too. This kit includes a 5.7in ring and a desktop stand with adjustable height and ball head, which has been designed to sit behind or beside your computer. It has a colour dial which is easy to use – a display on the back lets you know the current temperature.

This definitely felt like a movie-style kit as we sat in front of it, and it was a great performer for our video calls. It also includes four filters to provide a subtle wash. Although we tested this for video conferencing, you can also use it for flash photography when teamed with the right equipment. You can power it via the mains (it comes with an actual plug, which is a rarity these days) or with six AA batteries. We found this light to be a great, high-performance, premium option.

Buy now £225.00, Parkcameras.com

Rotolight ultimate vlogging kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVBRr_0acnQucM00

Best: For on-the-go lighting

Designed, as the name would suggest, with vloggers in mind, this kit is portable yet still packs a hefty punch in the lighting stakes. Quick to set up, it comes with a mini desk tripod with extendable legs. The tripod has an arm, with one side for your ring light and the other for your phone holder. The lamp itself casts a decent light – at 242 lux at 1m, it’s not the most powerful we tested, but it’s more than enough for video conferencing, vlogging and make-up.

What’s nice about this set is it is powered by just three AA batteries, so it’s lightweight. It’s got about four hours of battery life, which might not see you through a whole day of work if you’re unlucky enough to have back-to-back meetings, but is certainly enough to shoot a decent amount of footage. There is also the option to mount it on a shotgun mic, should you be shooting with audio equipment. One thing that perhaps won’t suit everyone is that the phone holder will only let you film in a landscape orientation – great for YouTube, but less ideal for vertical video platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

Buy now £79.00, Parkcameras.com

Elgato ring light

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZXj6_0acnQucM00

Best: High-end ring light

If we were to sum up this ring light in a word, it’d be “slick”. When we first opened the box we were a little overwhelmed by the kit, as there seems to be a lot of it, but actually it’s really easy to put together. The stand has a desk clamp, so it’s perfect for, well, desks, kitchen work surfaces and dressing tables – and it’s great for rooms where there isn’t much space. There is a ball socket too, meaning you can adjust your light to any angle, and a phone holder that crucially lets you film in portrait or landscape orientations. The light itself offers really good coverage and adjustable colour temperature and brightness.

It’s also edge-lit, meaning the LEDs are positioned around the side of the light ring and diffused, rather than being beamed directly at your face. This makes the kit more slimline (it’s the thinnest of the bigger ring lights we tried), and more gentle on your eyes. Speaking of eyes, the catchlights on this ring light were fantastic. But the most exciting element on this model is the fact you can also control the colour temperature and brightness levels via an app on your phone. This makes things easy if you’re using it in a larger setting such as a studio.

Buy now £155.00, Dv247.com

Mayhem smoovie ring light 6in with tripod

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKvrw_0acnQucM00

Best: For selfies

Fun and flexible, this light comes with a phone holder and malleable arm. This lets you clamp the light and your phone to any surface. It’s powered via a USB cable, but the flex is quite long so as to give some wiggle room. The flex also has easy-to-use controls which you can use to cycle through colour temperatures (warm, soft and white are on offer) and brightness levels. It’s never going to win in the brightness stakes – it’s only 6in in diameter – but this is a great option if you’re limited on space or budget and want a little lift.

Buy now £13.76, Amazon.co.uk

The Tech Bar vlog livestream 12in ring light

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E0mUk_0acnQucM00

Best: Medium-size ring light

A great medium-sized light (we seemed to mostly come across massive or mini ring lights, with not much in between), this would be a good starting point for newbie content creators. The light is powered via a USB cable, with the controls on the flex. There are three colour temperatures – warm yellow, warm daylight or cool daylight – and it has adjustable brightness with enough range to suit most amateurs. In the centre is a detachable phone holder on a flexible arm. We found this really useful for getting different angles – better than most other phone holders we tried. It also allows you to shoot in portrait or landscape mode.

What’s worth noting is that this ring light doesn’t come with a stand of any sort, which might explain the wallet-friendly price tag. The stand it’s made to go with is almost £80, which is a bit eye-watering. However, it would be easy to use any other stand with it, as it has a universal screw-in fitting.

Buy now £39.95, Selfridges.com

Beamo ring light kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LsgIO_0acnQucM00

Best: For flexibility

This is truly the flexible friend of the ring-light world. The kit comes with a GripTight pro 2 gorillapod tripod, which has super flexible legs that you can wrap around almost anything – trees, bannisters, furniture… the list goes on. The light itself has three colour temperatures and a 10-step dimmable function, operated via controls on the power cable. The light itself gives good coverage and is best suited to being used reasonably up close. The kit also comes with a phone mount that allows you to film in landscape and portrait orientations.

There are plenty of add-ons available for this kit, such as mics. Although not included, if you want to gradually upgrade your setup, this could be the right choice.

Buy now £104.90, Joby.com

The verdict: Ring lights

The ESDDI ring light was hard to beat on both cost and performance, but it is quite sizable. If you’re after something smaller, then the Rotolight video conferencing kit is great for not taking up too much desk space.

Voucher codes

For more gadget and tech offers, try the links below:

Need a camera to go with your new ring light setup? Read our guide to the best mirrorless models that are compact and user-friendly

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

165K+
Followers
87K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Video Camera#Mood Lighting#Audio Equipment#Glow Up#Reels#Tech Bar#Selfridges Com#Amazon Co Uk Mayhem#Usb#Tiktok#British#Rotolight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Instagram
Related
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Light up your home with this phenomenal Philips Hue deal

Philips Hue is the best smart light system, as it has the widest range of lights and the best selection of controls. One of the best Hue lights is the Lightstrip, which gives you a huge amount of flexibility from wrapping it around a cupboard to lighting the underside of your kitchen units or sofas.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Secure your home and save up to $90 on new Ring products this Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day has some amazing deals, and it's not a shock to us that some of the best savings come on Amazon's own products. Ring is an Amazon company these days, which means Prime Day is a great time to buy some new security cameras, an all-new alarm system, or even the classic Ring video doorbell. Whatever you need, it's most likely on sale right now.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

8 best security cameras that give you ultimate peace of mind at home

Keeping track of your home when you’re not there is simple with a home security camera in or outside your property.Connected cameras mean you can tune in to what’s going on in your house from wherever you are, whether that’s another country or another room. You can log in on your phone, tablet or computer to see what’s going on, and the latest cameras can alert you if there’s a surprise presence, or tell you that your pets are in the bedroom again (despite the explicit warning you gave them before you went out).We looked for cameras with speakers and...
Astronomyfoxbangor.com

This Moon Lamp Can Light Up Your Life (& Your Imagination)

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. You can make it a full moon right inside your own home every night … ya just need this to make it happen. Ooh and ahh at the realistic design and beautiful glow of this...
TechnologyPosted by
Rental

Light It Up: Which Light Tower is Right for You?

Light tower technology has come a long way, and the rental market is slowly adopting LED technology over metal halide. And, while LEDs certainly offer several advantages over its traditional counterpart, the rental decision between the two is not always completely transparent. Currently, the general rental business is more often...
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best ring lights for YouTube, Zoom, videos and more

Using one of the best ring lights can can drastically improve your photos and videos into something people will immediately respond positively too. And regardless of why you want one of the best ring lights - from Zoom calls to work on your own vlog - there'll be something in this article that will perfectly suit your needs.
Skin CareHarper's Bazaar

The 11 Best Face Oils for Glowing Skin

Face oils are like the cake frosting of skincare. Layered on as the last step, a face oil helps lock in moisture to keep everything underneath soft and hydrated. Contrary to popular belief, face oils themselves don't actually hydrate (oil and water!) but they are a key ingredient in making your skin stay plump and radiant for years to come. The best face oils won't just leave your skin looking slick, but will actually deliver a potent dose of active ingredients, too. Ahead, the 11 face oils we love to pat on our skin morning and night.
Electronicsmensjournal.com

Instantly Look Better On Calls With These Ring Lights

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at [email protected].Sponsored content. Things may be getting back to normal...
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Best wake up lights 2021: Ideal bedside lamps to ease you awake

(Pocket-lint) - Let's be real - if there's one thing that unifies us all, it's the pain of waking up. If you're the sort of person who needs an absolutely superpowered alarm clock to get up, you know our pain. You might be a morning person, or you could find that first couple of hours the worst of every day, but, for most people, the actual act of waking up from sleep is a tough one.
Electronicsimore.com

Govee Glide Wall Light review: Gliding light

Smart, colorful lighting is all the rage these days, with the best LED light strips making it easier than ever to set the mood in our homes. However, despite just how popular light strips have become, most still suffer from the same set of flaws that were present when they made their debut. You know what I am talking about — uneven lighting with exposed LEDs and flakey extension kits that make longer runs more of a hassle than just buying another strip.
ElectronicsThrive Global

Your Smart Watch Should Give You A Break Right Now

My smartwatch keeps telling me what a disappointment I am. Pace, distance, move, stand goals — all my stats all down. And I’m discouraged. But, hey, I’m at the tail end of a global pandemic! I sit all day at my computer, in front of a Zoom screen with my team members and clients staring back at me from their home offices in front of their Zoom screens. It’s exhausting.
ElectronicsDIY Photography

Ring light: You’re using it wrong

At some point during the history of the influencer, the ring light became an accessory de rigueur, fueled by the availability of cheap Chinese-made devices. The original ring light was invented for dentistry by Lester A. Dine in 1952 because of its ability to cast an even light with diffuse shadows in a confined space. An ideal solution for photographing teeth and gums.
Interior Designsflcn.com

How to Properly Light Up Your Room

Lighting can affect how your room looks. It can help set the mood or define spaces around your home. If you are unsure how to have the perfect lighting for your room, then the following tips can help you achieve the look you are going for. If you think about it, you spend countless hours in your room doing different things. To ensure that you have the right light for these activities such as reading, sleeping, and doing work at your desk, you need to consider some important factors.
Photographyfox4kc.com

Capture Insta-worthy fireworks pics on your iPhone with these tricks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Despite the severe drought spread throughout the Midwest and western U.S., fireworks displays are still set to take place this weekend for Independence Day celebrations. Whether you’re packing up your family and heading to the grandstands to watch a professional show or lighting your own...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Outdoor smart lights are best for expressing your patriotism this 4th of July

Independence Day is that time of year when friends and family can gather for a shared outdoor experience that combines good eats, plenty of beverages, and neighborhood-wide explosions — which often begin in the weeks before the holiday and carry through a majority of the summer. We’re talking, of course, about good-old bombastic fireworks.
Mental HealthPosted by
Parade

That's My Best Friend! 10 Light-up Friendship Lamps to Help You Connect With Your BFF

We may be slowly transitioning back to life before we wore face masks in public 24/7, but the effects of the coronavirus global pandemic, of course, still linger. That undoubtedly includes significant impacts on mental health. In fact, one recent study shows that young adults have been hit hardest with 61 percent of respondents ages 18 to 25 reporting high levels of frequent loneliness.