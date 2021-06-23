Cancel
Bitcoin Drops 10% After China Moves Forward With Crypto Crackdown

By CryptoGlobe Staff Writer
cryptoglobe.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina’s crackdown on cryptocurrency escalated to a whole new level. The news came yesterday that The People’s Bank of China had urged major banks and Alipay to crackdown on crypto trading. Six major banks, including The Agricultural Bank of China and China Construction Bank, and Alipay issued a statement prohibiting the use of the company’s services to conduct bitcoin and other virtual currency transactions and stated that it will not conduct or participate in any cryptocurrency-related business activities.

