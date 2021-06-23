Tommy Carlile: Consider encrypting your hard drive as added layer of protection

Taking security seriously is more paramount than ever. Over the past year there have been more cyber attacks than ever before and the frequency is constantly increasing. If you have personal information on your computer that you don’t want to get out to anyone else, I recommend you encrypt your hard drive. This will protect your data in the case your computer gets stolen. If you are in a situation where you have a desktop computer at home and it doesn’t leave the house, you might not need to encrypt since the likelihood of it getting stolen is less. But in the situation that someone breaks into your home and steals your computer you will wish you had encrypted it. Encrypting your hard drive is a easy way to give yourself another layer of protection and to keep your personal information more secure.