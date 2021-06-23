Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Tommy Carlile: Consider encrypting your hard drive as added layer of protection

Alliance Review
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking security seriously is more paramount than ever. Over the past year there have been more cyber attacks than ever before and the frequency is constantly increasing. If you have personal information on your computer that you don’t want to get out to anyone else, I recommend you encrypt your hard drive. This will protect your data in the case your computer gets stolen. If you are in a situation where you have a desktop computer at home and it doesn’t leave the house, you might not need to encrypt since the likelihood of it getting stolen is less. But in the situation that someone breaks into your home and steals your computer you will wish you had encrypted it. Encrypting your hard drive is a easy way to give yourself another layer of protection and to keep your personal information more secure.

www.the-review.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Update#Desktop Computer#Hard Drive#Bitlocker Encryption#Biglocker#Microsoft Account#System Information#The Start Menu#Settings#Update Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
ElectronicsGizmodo

Resetting Your IoT Device Before Reselling It Isn't Enough, Researchers Find

As IoT devices like Amazon Echo become more and more popular, it isn’t unusual for users to re-sell them. Indeed, it’s increasingly common to come across them on eBay or even at the occasional yard sale. Amazon suggests that, when users are done with a product, they factory reset the device so as to erase any personal information stored within it before sending it back out into the world.
Computersarxiv.org

Hardness of Samples Is All You Need: Protecting Deep Learning Models Using Hardness of Samples

Several recent studies have shown that Deep Neural Network (DNN)-based classifiers are vulnerable against model extraction attacks. In model extraction attacks, an adversary exploits the target classifier to create a surrogate classifier imitating the target classifier with respect to some criteria. In this paper, we investigate the hardness degree of samples and demonstrate that the hardness degree histogram of model extraction attacks samples is distinguishable from the hardness degree histogram of normal samples. Normal samples come from the target classifier's training data distribution. As the training process of DNN-based classifiers is done in several epochs, we can consider this process as a sequence of subclassifiers so that each subclassifier is created at the end of an epoch. We use the sequence of subclassifiers to calculate the hardness degree of samples. We investigate the relation between hardness degree of samples and the trust in the classifier outputs. We propose Hardness-Oriented Detection Approach (HODA) to detect the sample sequences of model extraction attacks. The results demonstrate that HODA can detect the sample sequences of model extraction attacks with a high success rate by only watching 100 attack samples. We also investigate the hardness degree of adversarial examples and indicate that the hardness degree histogram of adversarial examples is distinct from the hardness degree histogram of normal samples.
Computerskomando.com

External hard drives are being wiped remotely – How to protect yours

It seems you can never have enough storage for your data. Between work documents, photos, videos and games, it’s no wonder that terabyte drives and other devices are becoming more common and affordable. Cloud storage is also growing in popularity, but what happens to your stuff if the company decides...
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Western Digital My Book Live: Disconnect your hard drives from the Internet

Anyone who uses hard drives from the Western Digital series My Book Live or My Book Live Duo should disconnect them from the Internet as quickly as possible. The network HDDs have an Ethernet connection to provide cloud functions. However, unknown persons use the interface to reset the hard disks to the delivery state.
Computerswindowscentral.com

Expand your storage with these excellent LaCie hard drives, 41% off this Prime Day

Whether you're using a desktop or a laptop PC, one thing is for sure: you can never have enough storage. As file sizes continue to get larger and larger, so too does the amount of storage space we require from our hard drives. One of the easiest ways to conveniently get access to more storage is to use external hard drives that can be plugged into your device. For Prime Day this year, LaCie has some excellent hard drives on sale for 41% off. This makes getting your hands on a large amount of extra storage space more affordable than ever.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

StrikeForce Technologies Launches Version 2.1 Of Its Secure Video Conferencing Solution With 5-Layers Of Meeting Protection For Businesses Of All Sizes

EDISON, N.J., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR), a cyber security company that provides next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users, launches v2.1 for secure video conferencing. The updated v2.1 combines the reliability and scalability of secure SafeVchat Meetings into one comprehensive solution, meeting the needs of users who now have more concerns than ever over privacy, data accessibility, and the threat of hacks and cyber-attacks.
ComputersSFGate

MegaCryption-PC v2.2: Further Flexibility and New Features Added to ASPG's Encryption Toolkit for Windows

NAPLES, Fla. (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. Advanced Software Products Group, Inc. (ASPG) has announced v2.2 of MegaCryption PC for Windows desktops and servers. As a component of ASPG’s MegaCryption cryptography suite of products, MegaCryption PC provides a comprehensive and scalable solution for data encryption. The MegaCryption suite of products delivers powerful and simple-to-use cryptography tools with interoperability for enterprise systems including z/OS mainframes, Linux, and Windows.
ComputersCPA Trendlines

Hard Drives Could Hold 10X More

Less friction and better corrosion and wear resistance. From faster charging batteries and tinier chips, graphene is sometimes called the “wonder material.” And now researchers are looking at using it to revamp hard disk drives (HDDs). MORE TECH THIS WEEK: Amazon Expands Virtual Health Service | Cuffless BP Monitoring? Apple...
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

Adding WebRTC to Your Network

WebRTC is an innovative technology helps in building custom real time chat applications. But how WebRTC should be added to the offerings, what the additional service benefits are and how to architect the solution? The typical requirement is to leave the existing deployment untouched and bridge WebRTC into the existing network through some sort of a GW. Where should the logical function of the GW be located and what should the network architecture look like are usually the questions debated. To answer them, I decided to write this post.
Technologyimore.com

If your company needs an encryption service, look no further than Tresorit

Working from home has become more and more common over the years, with global circumstances thrusting nearly everyone into a home working environment in 2020 and 2021. In some ways, this policy shift has been beneficial — research shows that working remotely can lead to higher efficiency, for example — but one of the major downsides of working from home is that home Wi-Fi networks aren't as secure as those used in the office. As a result, important company files and databases being compromised has become a serious concern.
Computersaddictivetips.com

How to make hard drive bigger in VirtualBox on Linux

Is your Virtualbox VM’s hard drive too small? Want to make it bigger but can’t figure out what to do to accomplish that? Don’t worry! We can help! Follow along with this guide as we show you how to make hard drives bigger in Virtualbox!. Please note that in order...
ComputersAndroid Central

Best external hard drives & SSDs for Chromebox 2021

Best external hard drives & SSDs for Chromebox Android Central 2021. Chromeboxes aren't laptops. You're not tossing one into a backpack and setting it up at Starbucks. Instead, it sits quietly behind a screen of some sort and is always ready. That means there's no reason to try and get by with 16 or 32GB of storage. Most models are easy to take apart and upgrade if you're the DIY type, but adding more storage is as easy as plugging in a cable. These are the best external hard drives and SSDs for your Chromebox.
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

Why Organizations Must Shift Encryption Strategies To Protect Customer Information In Light Of Today’s Threats

Consumers are more aware than ever about the privacy and protection of their digital identities. According to a recent Prosper Insights and Analytics survey, 64% of adults are somewhat or very concerned about the privacy of their personal identity when shopping online. But beyond retailers tracking their online activity, customers are also concerned about the protection of their data following recent upticks in cyberattacks. So, what steps are retailers and other organizations taking to proactively protect their customers' and employees’ digital identities?
Cell PhonesGizmodo

These Nine Android Apps May Have Stolen Your Facebook Login Information

Google has kicked nine Android apps with more than 5.8 million combined downloads off its Play Store after researchers discovered they contained malicious code used to steal users’ Facebook login credentials, according to the Russian anti-virus software firm Dr. Web. As reported by Ars Technica, these trojan apps were designed...
Softwarenewsbrig.com

REvil ransomware attacks systems using Kaseya’s remote IT management software

Just in time to ruin the holiday weekend, ransomware attackers have apparently used Kaseya — a software platform designed to help manage IT services remotely — to deliver their payload. Sophos director and ethical hacker Mark Loman tweeted about the attack earlier today, and now reports that affected systems will demand $44,999 to be unlocked. A note on Kaseya’s website implores customers to shut off their VSA servers for now “because one of the first things the attacker does is shutoff administrative access to the VSA.”
Softwaresoftpedia.com

Windows Malware Effects Remediation Tool 1.1

Unfortunately, malware strikes when you least expect it, and its effects typically take a lot of time to reverse. Not only do you need to restore files and folders from your backups, but you also need to fix a lot of issues, and Windows Malware Effects Remediation Tool aims to help you speed up and simplify this process.