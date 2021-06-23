Xbox Cloud Gaming's next-gen upgrade begins rolling out
Microsoft leadership said earlier this month that it was transitioning Xbox Cloud Gaming to more powerful Xbox Series X hardware, and now it appears that some games are getting the upgrade. As spotted by The Verge, players now have the option of 120fps and updated graphics for titles like Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Rainbow Six Siege, while others like Dirt 5 are simply loading faster. For now, Microsoft isn't ready to confirm the change, telling the publication to expect news on datacenter upgrades soon.www.engadget.com