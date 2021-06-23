Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox Cloud Gaming's next-gen upgrade begins rolling out

By S. Shah
Engadget
 12 days ago

Microsoft leadership said earlier this month that it was transitioning Xbox Cloud Gaming to more powerful Xbox Series X hardware, and now it appears that some games are getting the upgrade. As spotted by The Verge, players now have the option of 120fps and updated graphics for titles like Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Rainbow Six Siege, while others like Dirt 5 are simply loading faster. For now, Microsoft isn't ready to confirm the change, telling the publication to expect news on datacenter upgrades soon.

www.engadget.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Gaming#Next Gen#Xbox Series X#Xbox Cloud Gaming#Verge#Xcloud Mobile#Xbox One S#E3#Portal#Google Stadia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Google
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Video GamesIGN

Xbox Game Studios Hires Portal's Kim Swift For Cloud Initiative

Xbox Game Studios Publishing has hired Portal lead designer Kim Swift as its new senior director of cloud gaming. In a tweet today, the publishing arm announced that Swift's hire was to "accelerate our innovation and collaborate with independent studios to build games for the cloud." Swift has had a...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming: Some games start to update to Xbox Series X

Microsoft is starting to update some video games from Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) to the Xbox Series X version. After confirming that this transition would begin to take place very soon, from The Verge have verified that works like Yakuza: Like a Dragon Y Rainbow Six Siege yes run the new generation version when using the services of streaming de Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming Users Reporting Reduced Latency Following Server Upgrade

Xbox Cloud Gaming's upgrade to Series X server blades began earlier this week, and now many users across social media are reporting improved responsiveness in their games, particularly for the browser-based version of xCloud. On social media, fans have been demonstrating and explaining how the upgrade has helped improve their...
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Xbox hires former Stadia director for cloud gaming, will reportedly work on next Kojima project

Former Google Stadia game design director Kim Swift has been hired by Microsoft as a senior director at Xbox Cloud Gaming, the company’s game streaming division. Swift had been working at Stadia Games & Entertainment, Stadia’s internal first-party development wing, until Google shuttered the studio in February. Prior to Google, Swift played a key role in the development of Valve’s acclaimed Portal and Left 4 Dead series.
Video Gameswcsx.com

Do You Need The Next Gen Xbox?

On this week’s CheckpointXP On Demand, continue to discuss some of the E3 announcements from 2 weeks ago, and then Robbie asks whether or not you even need the Xbox Series X/S to play the new games. All of that and more on this week’s CheckpointXP On Demand!. CheckpointXP covers...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Doom Eternal Next-Gen Update For PS5 And Xbox Series X/S Is Now Available

The next-gen update for Doom Eternal was first announced during the Xbox Games Showcase at E3. Today, the optimized game finally arrives on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (on Game Pass as well). A post on the official Bethesda website details the performance and graphical settings that’ll be available for next-gen console owners. For Consoles, there are three different modes that can be enabled while playing: Performance Mode which focuses on frames and smoothness, Balanced Mode which is a happy medium, and Ray Tracing Mode which, unfortunately, is not available on the Series S.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Greedfall Gets New Content and Next-Gen Upgrade

One of the most underrated RPG games in recent years, Greedfall, will be getting an upgraded version for release on the next-gen consoles, as well as a new story DLC, later this month. The game was developed by Spiders and published by Focus Home Interactive in 2019. The upgraded version...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Doom Eternal Update 6 Offers Next-Gen Upgrades and New Content

Game company Bethesda Softworks has recently announced that popular video game Doom Eternal is getting its latest free update. Update 6 will offer the free next-gen upgrade today, which will make the game more optimized for Xbox Series X/S. It improves visuals, increases performance support for ray tracing, and adds 4K resolution at 60 fps.
Video GamesApple Insider

Hands on: Xbox Cloud Gaming on iPhone and iPad

Microsoft has made Xbox Cloud Gaming on iPhone and iPad available to all of its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, but the service still needs polish to live up to the hype. Xbox Cloud Gaming is the latest game streaming service to be added to mobile Safari. Apple's App Store guidelines prevent services from having a native app, so Xbox and others like Amazon and Nvidia have resorted to using a web app to distribute the service.
Video GamesArs Technica

Xbox cloud upgrade is live: Series X power on your browser for over 260 games

Microsoft's bullishness about Xbox as a cloud-gaming platform got a lot bolder on Tuesday with the surprise launch of a previously teased change: an upgrade to the server farm that powers the cloud portion of Game Pass Ultimate. Long story short, it's now much more powerful, enough to make Xbox's $15/month Game Pass Ultimate an increasingly attractive subscription option.
Video Gamesplayer.one

DOOM Eternal Next-Gen Upgrade Live; Brings Ray Tracing to Consoles

The previously announced next-gen upgrade for DOOM Eternal is finally here, along with some highly demanded features. You can now play Eternal at 120 FPS on new consoles, even the weaker, Xbox Series S. The Ray Tracing support that was announced even before the game’s release has arrived as well. PlayStation 5 players can now enjoy Dual Sense adaptive triggers with DOOM Eternal.