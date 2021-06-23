Public Notice Published In T...
Sealed Bids for the construction of the “2021 Vintage Trace Pavement Rehabilitation Project” consisting of approximately 1,500 LF of 1.5” Thick Asphalt Overlay, Asphalt Patching, and 115 LF of roadway reconstruction with associated appurtenances located in Section 11, T-20-N, R-15-E, of the I.B.&M., Rogers County, Oklahoma will be received by the Town of Verdigris, Roger County, Oklahoma, at 25757 S. Hwy 66 in Verdigris, Oklahoma until 2:00 pm on the 14th day of July, 2021, and then publicly opened and read aloud at above stated time.marketplace.claremoreprogress.com