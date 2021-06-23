Tee It Up: Former Griz QB, NFL Coach Marty Mornhinweg

One of the better QB analysis guys in the business has updated his annual QB rankings. Where does Derek land in these rankings? Not 4th. So first things first, if you're one who believes that Deshaun Watson is done and no one will want him - don't kid yourself. At the end of the day, there will be at least a couple interested teams in line for him....which will lead to others lining up and following suit. The way NFL execs tend to think when it comes to elite talents that may have a mark against them at the time...." if those guys ( other teams) are in line for him, why not us? " We saw it up close and personal with AB and all of the teams that were interested in him....and I don't think I need to tell you that AB's impact on the game pales in comparison to an elite QB's impact. Thus, it's reasonable to expect that there is interest in Watson....idling interest until his situation clears up completely.