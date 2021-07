Unaccompanied child refugees have been wrongly refused family reunification by the Home Office, the High Court has ruled.Hundreds of children stranded in Europe who were denied the opportunity to reunite with their relatives in Britain last year could now have these rejections reversed, after a judge found that elements of the policy for processing these claims were unlawful.Under family reunion rules, a child can apply to reunite with family members in the UK, at which point the Home Office must establish whether the link is genuine and whether the relative can care for the child before any transfer takes place.But...