Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clackamas County, OR

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Cascades in Lane County by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County; Cascades in Lane County; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills; Northern Oregon Cascades HEAT WAVE EXPECTED LATE THIS WEEK THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK .Strong high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will bring a stretch of unseasonably hot weather to much of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon beginning Friday and lasting through at least next Monday. High temperatures will run 20 to 30 degrees above normal for late June at many locations, putting numerous daily records and perhaps a few monthly high temperature records in jeopardy. Overnight lows will also be unseasonably warm, limiting the amount of relief from the heat and contributing to increased risk of heat related illnesses. The heat is expected to peak this weekend, with conditions remaining hot into Monday and then gradually trending downward towards the middle of next week. EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures of in the 90s are likely, with highs in the 80s for higher elevations, such as Government Camp and Santiam Pass. Overnight low temperatures mostly in the upper 50s to middle 60s, but few spots in lower valleys may only cool down to around 70 deg Saturday and Sunday nights. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon Cascades, Cascade Foothills in Lane County and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Monday evening. The warmest day will be Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high daytime temperatures combined with warm overnight lows will result in high heat risk and heat related stress.

alerts.weather.gov
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hood River County, OR
County
Lane County, OR
State
Washington State
County
Marion County, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
County
Linn County, OR
State
Oregon State
County
Columbia County, OR
County
Clatsop County, OR
County
Yamhill County, OR
County
Tillamook County, OR
County
Washington County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Foothills#Heat Wave#Cascades#Temperature#Heat Watch#Government Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward the coast of Cuba with hurricane potential

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing the southern shores of Cuba, where the warm, shallow water could help it intensify before landfall. With winds now at 65 mph, Elsa has moved westward, motivating governments to drop advisories for eastern Cuba and Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. But now the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Cienfuegos are under a hurricane warning, and a hurricane watch has been issued for the province of Camaguey.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

British royal Kate self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating and has cancelled her engagements after someone she came into contact with subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, her office said on Monday. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently...
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Remainder of Florida condo building demolished

The remainder of the partially collapsed condominium building in Surfside, Florida, was demolished Sunday night, clearing the way for search and rescue operations to resume. What had been left of Champlain Towers South, which collapsed June 24, was brought down at 10:30 p.m. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told...