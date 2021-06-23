Cancel
Benton County, OR

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Central Coast Range of Western Oregon by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Central Coast Range of Western Oregon HEAT WAVE EXPECTED LATE THIS WEEK THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK .Strong high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will bring a stretch of unseasonably hot weather to much of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon beginning Friday and lasting through at least next Monday. High temperatures will run 20 to 30 degrees above normal for late June at many locations, putting numerous daily records and perhaps a few monthly high temperature records in jeopardy. Overnight lows will also be unseasonably warm, limiting the amount of relief from the heat and contributing to increased risk of heat related illnesses. The heat is expected to peak this weekend, with conditions remaining hot into Monday and then gradually trending downward towards the middle of next week. EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s likely, with 100 to 102 possible for areas closer to the Willamette Valley. * WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Monday evening, with the warmest day being Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high daytime temperatures, combined with warm overnight lows, will result in high heat risk and heat related stress.

