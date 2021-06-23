Cancel
Public Health

Infofree Offers 100 Free Business Leads For Wealth Management Professionals And Stockbrokers To Assist With Post-Pandemic Recovery

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVin Gupta, CEO of Infofree is helping wealth management professionals and stockbrokers recapture and expand their client base during the post-pandemic recovery period. Infofree, a leading provider of high-quality sales and business leads in the United States,announced, for a limited time, an exclusive offer of 100 free business leads for wealth management professionals and stockbrokers during the months of July and August. This initiative comes as a result of strong company growth over the past year, with the aim to help wealth and other financial management professionals rebuild and expand their client base after the devastating financial impact of COVID-19.

