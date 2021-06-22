Does Your Board Have A Set Of Ethical Standards It Follows? If Not, Here’s Why It Should.

Sponsored Content provided by Mike Stonestreet - Co-Owner/President, CAMS (Community Association Management Services) One of the most important aspects of being on the board of your community association, aside from carrying out the business functions of the association, is adhering to a set of ethical standards. As a board member, you are entrusted with the overall care of the association and are always called to act reasonably and use good faith judgement. While terms like "reasonably" and "good faith judgement" can be subjective, if board members have a set of ethical standards to which they hold themselves, making decisions and maintaining harmony within the community will be easier tasks.