Sporttrade Inc. Raises $36 Million To Transform Sports Betting

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSporttrade, a Philadelphia-based fintech, sports betting company, announced it has raised $36m in funding. The coalition of investors from both the financial and gaming industries include lead investor Jump Capital, Impression Ventures, Hudson River Trading, Tower Research Ventures, Jim Murren, former CEO of MGM Resorts International and Tom Wittman, former CEO of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. In addition, Sporttrade issued convertible debt to Nasdaq Ventures in connection with the transaction. Funding will be put towards customer acquisition, expansion into additional states, and continued investment in a diverse, talented team.

