Sporttrade Inc. Raises $36 Million To Transform Sports Betting

American autonomous drone maker Skyfish has secured over $20 million in a venture-backed Series Seed funding led by Henry Wolfond CEO of Bayshore Capital and Steven Bernstein the Chairman of SBA Communications. “After speaking with Skyfish customers, we quickly understood that Skyfish is unique in the commercial drone world, producing precise ‘engineering grade’ drone enabled photogrammetry and 3D Models of infrastructure,” said Bernstein. “These are the best cell tower digital-twin models I’ve seen and could significantly enhance the cell tower industry’s inspection, measurement and mount mapping processes.” Bernstein continued, “The Skyfish, team have invented an autonomous work drone for scanning infrastructure that enables detailed centimeter grade measurements of not only cell towers, but many critical infrastructure targets like; power lines, dams, bridges, electrical sub stations, wind turbines and airports.” “To date, Skyfish’s amazing photogrammetry has been a bit of an industry secret,” said Bernstein, “but now it’s time to tell the world.”