Going Passwordless: What Are the Benefits For Your Business?

Passwordless authentication isn’t currently easy to achieve. There isn’t one, single passwordless solution that solves access challenges for firms across the legal sector. There are many challenges to be met along the journey of providing a universal solution - complex IT environments, admin costs and compliance red tape, to name but a few. The uptake of mobile is also applying pressure on firms to find a suitable solution. Many have experienced a huge increase in the use of mobile devices amongst their workforce. Having to enter multiple passwords in order to access all available resources via a mobile device is demanding to say the least. And this scenario is particularly unhelpful for the key people within your business. Access issues plus the associated downtime is both frustrating and costly to the organization.