Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Going Passwordless: What Are the Benefits For Your Business?

By Steve Whiter
infosecurity-magazine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePasswordless authentication isn’t currently easy to achieve. There isn’t one, single passwordless solution that solves access challenges for firms across the legal sector. There are many challenges to be met along the journey of providing a universal solution - complex IT environments, admin costs and compliance red tape, to name but a few. The uptake of mobile is also applying pressure on firms to find a suitable solution. Many have experienced a huge increase in the use of mobile devices amongst their workforce. Having to enter multiple passwords in order to access all available resources via a mobile device is demanding to say the least. And this scenario is particularly unhelpful for the key people within your business. Access issues plus the associated downtime is both frustrating and costly to the organization.

www.infosecurity-magazine.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Systems#Remote Access#Mobile Devices#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

British royal Kate self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating and has cancelled her engagements after someone she came into contact with subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, her office said on Monday. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Remainder of Florida condo building demolished

The remainder of the partially collapsed condominium building in Surfside, Florida, was demolished Sunday night, clearing the way for search and rescue operations to resume. What had been left of Champlain Towers South, which collapsed June 24, was brought down at 10:30 p.m. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told...