LaborIQ® by ThinkWhy® Launches Total Compensation Solution To Help Businesses Customize Their Hiring Strategies

ThinkWhy, a Dallas-based SaaS organization focused on creating a new generation of AI-driven labor market solutions, has introduced a new innovation to their popular LaborIQ platform that provides talent acquisition professionals a powerful tool to attract and retain employees. The industry-first solution delivers instant, market-driven annual salary and variable compensation answers for over 20,000 jobs, giving users the ability to uniquely customize a compensation package for each job title, adding variable compensation details, and allowing the user to create job profiles with skills and responsibilities reflective of their needs.