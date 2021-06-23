Wirex launches X-Accounts and partners with Fireblocks

Germany-based mobile bank N26 has introduced the payment option 'N26 Instalment Payment' allowing customers to divide past purchases into several instalments. This payment option offers authorised customers in Germany the option of dividing past purchases into instalments and repaying them over a longer period of time. Users who have registered their accounts in Germany, who are classified as creditworthy by N26 and who have regularly carried out transactions in the past few months are eligible. Depending on the customer's creditworthiness, the annual loan interest is between 7.49% and 11.99%. Customers can temporarily get back up to 82.71% of the purchase price.