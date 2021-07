The following is a transcript of the speech by 2021 Somerville High School valedictorian Kevin Wen:. “It’s an honor to be up here speaking to you all this evening and an honor to be standing with the class of 2021. To put it mildly, our four years of high school were abnormal. Frustration, stress, and anxiety could’ve engulfed our time together, and yet, we’ve made it here today on the cusp of receiving a diploma, cementing and commemorating our valiant march through high school.