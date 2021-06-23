Meet Tiggy Legge-Bourke, the Woman Princess Diana Believed Had an Affair with Prince Charles

Tiggy Legge-Bourke was at the center of Princess Diana's conspiracy theory that Prince Charles was planning to have her killed. Legge-Bourke worked as a royal nanny for Prince William and Prince Harry.

Tiggy Legge-Bourke is back in the headlines after a report shared that the authorities interviewed Prince Charles about a letter written by the late Princess Diana in 1995.

In the note, the Princess of Wales said that her husband was planning to have her killed in a ploy to get her out of the way so that he could be with the royal nanny as she believed the two were in a relationship.

ALLEGED RELATIONSHIP

Princess Diana was convinced that Prince Charles was in love with Legge-Bourke, so much that he would harm her. The note reveals how distraught she was about the situation as it read:

"My husband is planning 'an accident' in my car, brake failure, and serious head injury."

Furthermore, the Princess of Wales stated that Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, was just a distraction because Prince Charles was truly in love with the nanny.

Tiggy Legge-Bourke has been pictured arriving at Windsor Castle for Archie's christening https://t.co/3fm8wtOr0E pic.twitter.com/h7WITw5vgS — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) July 6, 2019

EMPLOYED BY ROYALTY

Legge-Bourke became part of Prince William and Prince Harry's world when their father employed her in 1993, soon after Prince Charles and Princess Diana separated.

Bashir also used fake bank statements in order to fuel the royal's suspicions about the palace staff.

The royal nanny spent plenty of time with the family, even joining them on vacations to ensure that there was someone to take care of them. Both Prince Charles and Prince Harry attended Legge-Bourke's wedding in 1999, evidence of their close bond.

None has been so wounded as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, writes RICHARD KAY?? https://t.co/pNFiXvGQrC via @Femail

CLOSE RELATIONSHIP

Not only did Legge-Bourke make the two princes part of a special moment in her life, but they were also sure to make her part of their lives despite their mother's distrust of her.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named the royal nanny as the godmother of their firstborn son, Archie. She was one of three people selected to care for the royal baby should anything happen to the couple.

Martin Bashir 'showed Diana fake Tiggy Legge-Bourke abortion bill' https://t.co/3zLzdW6iFs — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) March 29, 2021

FAKE ABORTION SLIP

The investigation into Martin Bashir's Panorama interview with Princess Diana delivered some reason why the princess had such a conviction that the nanny was having an affair with Prince Charles.

It was revealed that the BBC journalist showed Princess Diana a fake abortion receipt in Legge-Bourke's name as proof that she was having an affair with the Prince of Wales.

Prince Harry invites Tiggy Legge Bourke to Archie's christening, in touching tribute to former childhood nanny https://t.co/i25jY2XDnz — The Sun (@TheSun) July 6, 2019

Bashir also used fake bank statements in order to fuel the royal's suspicions about the palace staff and make her all the more wary and distrustful of those around her.

Earlier this year, Scotland Yard confirmed that the journalist wouldn't face criminal charges for his actions, all done to secure the exclusive sit-down with Princess Diana.