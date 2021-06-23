Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meet Tiggy Legge-Bourke, the Woman Princess Diana Believed Had an Affair with Prince Charles

By Jené Liebenberg
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 12 days ago

Tiggy Legge-Bourke was at the center of Princess Diana's conspiracy theory that Prince Charles was planning to have her killed. Legge-Bourke worked as a royal nanny for Prince William and Prince Harry.

Tiggy Legge-Bourke is back in the headlines after a report shared that the authorities interviewed Prince Charles about a letter written by the late Princess Diana in 1995.

In the note, the Princess of Wales said that her husband was planning to have her killed in a ploy to get her out of the way so that he could be with the royal nanny as she believed the two were in a relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbsSD_0acnOgR000

ALLEGED RELATIONSHIP

Princess Diana was convinced that Prince Charles was in love with Legge-Bourke, so much that he would harm her. The note reveals how distraught she was about the situation as it read:

"My husband is planning 'an accident' in my car, brake failure, and serious head injury."

Furthermore, the Princess of Wales stated that Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, was just a distraction because Prince Charles was truly in love with the nanny.

Tiggy Legge-Bourke has been pictured arriving at Windsor Castle for Archie's christening https://t.co/3fm8wtOr0E pic.twitter.com/h7WITw5vgS

— Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) July 6, 2019

EMPLOYED BY ROYALTY

Legge-Bourke became part of Prince William and Prince Harry's world when their father employed her in 1993, soon after Prince Charles and Princess Diana separated.

Bashir also used fake bank statements in order to fuel the royal's suspicions about the palace staff.

The royal nanny spent plenty of time with the family, even joining them on vacations to ensure that there was someone to take care of them. Both Prince Charles and Prince Harry attended Legge-Bourke's wedding in 1999, evidence of their close bond.

None has been so wounded as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, writes RICHARD KAY?? https://t.co/pNFiXvGQrC via @Femail

CLOSE RELATIONSHIP

Not only did Legge-Bourke make the two princes part of a special moment in her life, but they were also sure to make her part of their lives despite their mother's distrust of her.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named the royal nanny as the godmother of their firstborn son, Archie. She was one of three people selected to care for the royal baby should anything happen to the couple.

Martin Bashir 'showed Diana fake Tiggy Legge-Bourke abortion bill' https://t.co/3zLzdW6iFs

— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) March 29, 2021

FAKE ABORTION SLIP

The investigation into Martin Bashir's Panorama interview with Princess Diana delivered some reason why the princess had such a conviction that the nanny was having an affair with Prince Charles.

It was revealed that the BBC journalist showed Princess Diana a fake abortion receipt in Legge-Bourke's name as proof that she was having an affair with the Prince of Wales.

Prince Harry invites Tiggy Legge Bourke to Archie's christening, in touching tribute to former childhood nanny https://t.co/i25jY2XDnz

— The Sun (@TheSun) July 6, 2019

Bashir also used fake bank statements in order to fuel the royal's suspicions about the palace staff and make her all the more wary and distrustful of those around her.

Earlier this year, Scotland Yard confirmed that the journalist wouldn't face criminal charges for his actions, all done to secure the exclusive sit-down with Princess Diana.

Community Policy
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
270K+
Followers
28K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prince#British Royal Family#Uk#Femail#Panorama#Scotland Yard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Unpacking The Reasons Queen Elizabeth Did Not Attend Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling

Prince Willam and his brother Harry were accompanied by some relatives during the unveiling of their mother’s statue in Kensington Palace, but the Queen was notably missing. For months, the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue has been on the minds of many followers and fans of the royal family. Her sons, William and Harry, planned the unveiling in honor of her 60th birthday.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Is THIS the card that inspired Diana statue? Sculptor has commemorated Princess in belted pencil skirt and blouse identical to 1993 photo on first Christmas card she released after separation from Prince Charles

A sculptor has commemorated Princess Diana in a belted pencil skirt and blouse identical to the 1993 photo on the first Christmas card she released after her divorce from Prince Charles. Prince Harry, 36, was reunited with his brother Prince William, 39, at Kensington Palace where together they unveiled a...
CelebritiesPosted by
Reader's Digest

Princess Diana’s Death: The Details of Her Tragic Accident

As hard as it may be to imagine, nearly a quarter-century has passed since Princess Diana‘s death at age 36 following a high-speed car chase through the streets of Paris—prompted by the paparazzi’s relentless pursuit. That the former wife of Prince Charles was being chased by photographers was nothing new, of course. From the moment the former Lady Diana Spencer stepped onto the public stage in early 1981, upon her engagement to Prince Charles, the public and the media indulged in an obsession with the willowy ingenue.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson's romantic garden addition at home with Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson lives at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, and her vast garden has been given a romantic makeover. The Duchess of York often shows off parts of her huge royal home via her fun YouTube videos where she reads children's books, and this time she has shot a video the garden of her home, revealing a backdrop of romantic fairy lights in the bushes.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Princess Diana Reportedly Knew Royal Family Would Want Her to Divorce Charles After BBC Interview

Princess Diana's infamous 1995 BBC Panorama interview has been in the spotlight this year after the outlet issued an investigation—and later, an apology—into the tactics journalist Martin Bashir used to secure the sit-down. Now it's once again in being talked about ahead of an upcoming ITV documentary about the Princess of Wales. The Independent reports that in the new doc marking what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday, journalist Richard Kay—a friend of Hasnat Khan, Diana's ex-boyfriend—claims Khan believed Diana anticipated the Royal Family's reaction to her stunning interview.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Here's Proof That Prince Charles Didn't Cut Harry Off Financially

In the category of most-contested claims about the British royals by Prince Harry, high up on the list is him sharing with Oprah Winfrey in their March CBS interview that his family "literally cut me off financially" (via the BBC). The prince maintained that when he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020, they soon stopped receiving the financial support promised to ease their transition into civilian life.
U.K.Posted by
CBS News

The Royals Report: Queen Elizabeth visits Scotland as Princes William and Harry dedicate a statue to Princess Diana

Queen Elizabeth is in Scotland touring communities and celebrating Scottish culture on her first official visit there since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April. Tomorrow, Princes William and Harry will attend the unveiling of a statue of their mother, the late Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace. BBC royals correspondent Sarah Campbell joins "CBSN AM" with details.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Zara Tindall Furious Meghan Markle Played ‘Race Card,’ Accused Mom Princess Anne Of Racism?

Was Zara Tindall furious with Meghan Markle for “playing the race card” against her mother, Princess Anne? A tabloid recently quoted a “royal expert” who insisted that the “mystery royal racist” Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, spoke of in their interview with Oprah Winfrey was none other than Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor of a royal feud between Tindall and Markle, as well as the background of the woman behind the claims about Princess Anne.