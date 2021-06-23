Wells Fargo joins the Akoya Data Access Network

Wells Fargo’s stock (NYSE: WFC) has gained around 50% YTD, and at its current price of $45 per share, it is trading marginally below its fair value of $46 – Trefis’ estimate for Wells Fargo’s valuation. WFC, the mortgage banking giant, announced on 28 June that it has completed the 2021 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review stress test process. Notably, CCAR is an annual exercise by the Federal Reserve to assess the capital requirement of banks in the U.S to continue operations throughout times of economic and financial stress. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the Fed imposed some restrictions on dividends and share buybacks by the 23 large banks last year. However, it cleared all 23 banks tested in its annual stress exercise last week. As a result, WFC expects to double its common stock dividend to $0.20 per share from the third quarter of 2021. Further, it will buy back around $18 billion worth of common stock over the next four quarters, as part of its share repurchase plan starting the third quarter. That said, the capital plan is subject to approval by the Company’s Board of Directors in July.