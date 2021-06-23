Tellco partners with additiv to launch wealth management services
Pension provision and wealth management services specialist Tellco has selected additiv’s Hybrid Wealth Manager solution to launch wealth management solutions. The partnership with additiv, a SaaS and embedded finance provider to the wealth management industry, enables Tellco to give its clients, investment advisors, and portfolio managers access to additiv’s orchestration platform and extensive ecosystem. By utilising additiv’s Hybrid Wealth Manager, Tellco will offer a ‘hybrid’ selection of full investment services via a SaaS model, enabling clients to be advisor assisted, use self-service solutions, or a combination of the two.thepaypers.com