Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tellco partners with additiv to launch wealth management services

thepaypers.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePension provision and wealth management services specialist Tellco has selected additiv’s Hybrid Wealth Manager solution to launch wealth management solutions. The partnership with additiv, a SaaS and embedded finance provider to the wealth management industry, enables Tellco to give its clients, investment advisors, and portfolio managers access to additiv’s orchestration platform and extensive ecosystem. By utilising additiv’s Hybrid Wealth Manager, Tellco will offer a ‘hybrid’ selection of full investment services via a SaaS model, enabling clients to be advisor assisted, use self-service solutions, or a combination of the two.

thepaypers.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Management#Wealth Manager#Financial Services#Real Estate#Additiv#Hybrid Wealth#Saas#Api
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessthepaypers.com

Apollo partners Motive to capitalise on transformation in financial services

Apollo has entered a strategic and financial partnership with Motive to capitalise on significant technological transformation and innovation in financial services. The collaboration aims to improve investment opportunities for clients and accelerate the growth of both platforms. As part of the agreement, Apollo will acquire up to a 24.9% minority...
Technologythepaypers.com

Digilytics AI, AccountScore partner for affordability platform

Fintech Digilytics AI has partnered with AccountScore by integrating the Open Banking service into its new Intelligent Affordability Service, according to mortgagesolutions.co.uk. AccountScore, a subsidiary of Equifax, is a platform which tracks user transactions across multiple banks. Digilytics AI will process the data on its dashboard alongside mortgage affordability checks...
Economythepaypers.com

SISS launches fintech sandbox for Open Banking

Recently accredited for Open Banking, SISS Data Services has made available the ACSISS sandbox environment for fintechs wishing to join the Open Banking environment. Innovators with new ideas based on access to Open Banking data made available under the Consumer Data Right (CDR) can now build and test their ideas without the need for any infrastructure, and before receiving accreditation as data recipients under the CDR.
Softwarethepaypers.com

Strands, credolab to improve smart money management

Digital money management software provider Strands has partnered with alternative scoring provider credolab, according to the official press release. Retail banks often struggle to improve engagement and extend long-term value to their customers. A shortage of relevant data leaves them unable to make good recommendations and bring more people to their products. Strands and credolab provide a one-stop solution for banks looking to grow their top-line by helping people be smarter with their money.
Economythepaypers.com

Codat raises USD 40 mln for SMB-focused API service

Codat, a startup that provides APIs to link small-business fintech data to external services, announced that it has closed a USD 40 million round, according to TechCrunch. The investment round was led by Tiger Global. The company raised USD 10 million in a Series A in 2020 that Index led; Codat also raised some strategic capital in the interim, but declined in an interview to provide more detail. The company also declined to provide any guidance regarding how much its valuation changed since 2020 between lettered rounds.
BusinessBusiness Insider

CIBC Asset Management bolsters ESG offering with launch of Sustainable Investment Solutions

A portion of CIBC's management fees to be donated to initiatives supporting climate transition. TORONTO, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) — Today, CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM) announced the launch of CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions, providing access to actively managed strategies that seek to align with the investing values of socially responsible investors. A portion of CIBC's revenues from managing these environmental, social and governance (ESG) solutions will be donated to organizations supporting climate transition activities*.
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

Cornèr Bank completes card portfolios migration to Vestigo's platform

Cornèr Bank, an issuer of credit and prepaid cards to private individuals and businesses in Europe, has completed the migration of its card portfolios across to Vestigo’s solution. Vestigo is a European software provider in the card and account-to-account payments space, and its card management system (CMS) is the key...
Personal Financethepaypers.com

ManagePay and iFAST apply for digital banking licence

ManagePay (MPay) and iFAST have filed a digital banking licence application with Central Bank of Malaysia. In a statement to the Bursa Malaysia, MPay said its unit, ManagePay Services’ application is supported by three local strategic partners, an entity managed by Bumiputera. If the application is successful, iFAST will own...
Businessthepaypers.com

Insurtech bolttech secures USD 180 mln series A

Bolttech has announced the completion of an oversubscribed USD 180 million series A funding round, according to the official press release. The investment was led by Activant, joined by investors including Tony Fadell – Principal at Future Shape, Alpha Leonis Partners, Dowling Capital Partners, B. Riley Venture Capital, and Tarsadia Investments. The investment round values bolttech at more than USD 1 billion, giving the insurtech unicorn status only one year after its launch in 2020.
Businessthepaypers.com

United Volksbank Raiffeisenbank partners with creditshelf

Germany-based bank Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank (VVRB) and finance broker creditshelf have concluded a cooperation to offer solutions for German medium-sized companies. According to a VVRB representative, medium-sized corporate customer businesses have potential for digital financing solutions, which the partners aim to offer them. VVRB is now offering its customers additional financing solutions from creditshelf. Via its digital credit platform, creditshelf offers unsecured loans of up to EUR 5 million with a term of one month to eight years.
Softwarethepaypers.com

GIGATEC partners with OroCommerce

Germany-based software and ecommerce developer GIGATEC has announced partnering with B2B ecommerce platform OroCommerce for the development and adaptation of customer-specific ecommerce software solutions. According to a GIGATEC representative, OroCommerce’s platform brings together a variety of components to enable the development of full-service solutions for their customers. GIGATEC maps all...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Singapore Wealth Management Fintech Endowus Acquires Investment from UBS AG, Samsung Ventures, Others

Venture capital investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and SoftBank Ventures Asia also made contributions to support Endowus‘ business operations in Southeast Asia. UBS will aim to serve as a key strategic partner as one of the largest, global wealth management platforms, meanwhile, Samsung and Singtel Innov8 aim to offer their mobile tech expertise as well as access to the Singtel Group, thus help to extend the reach and enhancing engagement in Singapore and across the wider Asian markets.
Technologytribuneledgernews.com

Banking tech is all about digital disruptions and financial services

Jul. 4—It is often said that a bank is a technology firm in disguise. The relentless rise of fintech startups in recent years clearly suggests that the more a traditional bank can think and act like a fleet-footed technology firm, the greater are its prospects of surviving and thriving in the future. The rise of neo-banking is ushering in an era of digital, branchless banking. In this brave new world, the target customers are millennials and members of Gen Z, their banks of choice are smart apps running on a smartphone, and those smart apps are powered by disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain. This article explores technologically disrupted scenarios that signal the arrival of a new normal in financial services.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Announces Launch Of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management ("Gerber Kawasaki" or "the firm"), a registered investment advisor (RIA) and a leading independent financial advisory firm, announced today that the AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF ("the fund") (ticker: GK) will begin trading July 2 and be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Arca, Inc.
Economywealthmanagement.com

This Week in Wealth Management Deals

This week wrapped up another active month for mergers and acquisitions, as well as advisor moves. DeVoe & Company, an investment bank and consulting firm, tracked 13 transactions in the registered investment advisory space during the month. This number contributed to another record: DeVoe & Co. reported that 2021 has reached 100 deals within six months. In previous years such as 2020 and 2019, transactions climbed to 100 by October. In 2018, DeVoe tallied 100 in December.
Pennsylvania Statefinancialadvisoriq.com

CI to Add $2.6B Pennsylvania Wealth Manager

Canada’s CI Financial says it has agreed to acquire another U.S.-based wealth management firm, this time in Pennsylvania. Founded in 1989, Wayne, Pa.-based Radnor Financial Advisors offers wealth and investment management services primarily to high net worth families in the Greater Philadelphia region, with a niche in serving senior corporate executives and a specialty in executive compensation and financial planning, according to CI. The addition of Radnor will bring roughly $2.6 billion to CI’s U.S. registered investment advisor platform, the company says.
Businessfa-mag.com

Credit Suisse Extends Pay Boost To Bankers In Wealth Management

Credit Suisse Group AG is offering selective mid-year salary increases to top wealth managers, adding to retention pay at the investment bank as it seeks to stem defections after the Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital scandals. The lender is boosting base salaries in wealth management by as much as...
EconomyInvestmentNews

J.P. Morgan acquisition of OpenInvest gives wealth managers another ESG tool

In the latest example of the wealth management industry adjusting to the growing demand for sustainable investing products and strategies, J.P. Morgan on Tuesday announced the acquisition of OpenInvest, a technology platform that helps financial professionals customize and report on values-based investments. J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management, which has...