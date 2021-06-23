Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hebron, KY

Swisslog’s Mobile Robotic Solution To Provide Toyota With Flexibility And Efficiency To Manage Spare Parts Fulfillment

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwisslog, leading provider of best-in-class warehouse automation and software, has announced that Toyota Motor North America will install a goods-to-person automation system that features Swisslog’s CarryPick storage and order picking system in its Hebron, Kentucky, facility to increase flexibility and efficiency, and enable continued growth to keep up with demand in the automotive spare parts market.

aithority.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Hebron, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robots#Mobile#Carrypick#Synq#Swisslog Americas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cars
News Break
Software
Related
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Toyota Increases Supra MKIII & MKIV Parts Program

This means less time hunting through junkyards, etc.…. If you own an aging car like the MKIIIor MKIV Toyota Supra, you know that finding new parts for anything which breaks or wears out on your ride can be a hassle. Sure, you can hunt down some junkyard parts or even go with some third party company’s supposedly OEM-like-fit solution, but those both can come with their definite drawbacks. Fortunately, Toyota realizes this and so it has expanded the reproduction factory parts it offers for both legendary sports cars.
Raleigh, NCwraltechwire.com

Digital workplace solutions provider FM:Systems acquires visitor management firm

RALEIGH – FM:Systems, the Raleigh-based provider of digital workplace solutions with clients worldwide, is growing larger through the acquisition of a company providing visitor management services for companies. WizzPass, which is based in South Africa, will become part of FM:System’s growing product suite. Financial terms were not disclosed. FM:Systems noted...
ElectronicsZDNet

Toyota working on robots for complex situations - Like household chores

Robots have come a long way but still face incredible challenges when it comes to tasks and environments that seem pretty run-of-the-mill for humans. That's what makes the below video from Toyota Research Institute (TRI), which demonstrates robots solving complex tasks in unstructured home environments so compelling. "Our goal is...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Watch Toyota’s latest robot ace challenging house chores

Many countries around the world are currently dealing with complex issues caused by an expanding aging population, prompting a growing number of technology companies to explore how robots may be able to assist in the home. Focusing on robotics and A.I. research, California-based Toyota Research Institute (TRI) this week showed...
ElectronicsEngadget

Toyota trains its robots to wipe down tables while taking selfies

Apparently, transparent and reflective surfaces are confusing for robots, and that's a problem companies designing machines for household chores need to overcome. Toyota has developed a solution for the issue and has released a video demonstrating its robot wiping down tables and other surfaces — all while taking the video itself.
CarsDRONELIFE

Hyundai’s Urban Air Mobility Group Partners with ANRA on Traffic Management Solutions

Hyundai’s Urban Air Mobility group has a vision of urban air mobility (UAM) – or advanced air mobility (AAM) – that is based on the idea of interconnected mobility solutions. Hyundai’s concept includes flying cars which they refer to as Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs), purpose built ground-based vehicles (PBVs) and a hub, which would link air-based vehicles, ground-based vehicles, and their passengers. “Based on three interconnected mobility solutions, Hyundai aims to free future cities and people from the constraints of time and distance and allow them to inject more opportunities into their day-to-day,” says the Hyundai urban air mobility website.
Technologybenefitspro.com

Working in a remote world: Ways to be efficient and mobile

Unprecedented, significant, remote. Three words that adequately describe what companies and businesses have faced over the last year and a half. As the entire world shifted under the weight of a global pandemic, everyone had to adjust in one way or another. That included when, where and how we work.
ComputersMilton Daily Standard

ABB provides software for offline robotic programming

WILLIAMSPORT — A partnership with ABB, a leading global technology company, is bringing an industrial robot and software licenses to Pennsylvania College of Technology for instructional use in manufacturing engineering programs. ABB, based in Zurich, Switzerland, with U.S. operations headquartered in Cary, N.C., is providing i$150,000 worth of software licenses...
Engineeringaithority.com

Toyota Research Institute Reaches New Technical Milestones In Robotics

Latest Advances Demonstrate Adeptness at Complex Tasks in Home Environments. Toyota Research Institute (TRI) unveiled new robotics capabilities aimed at solving complex tasks in home environments. Specifically, TRI roboticists were able to train robots to understand and operate in complicated situations that confuse most other robots, including recognizing and responding to transparent and reflective surfaces in a variety of circumstances.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Risk Management Solution Provider Foreside Acquires Hardin Compliance Consulting, which Offers Customized Regtech Solutions

provider of governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) solutions and tech offerings to customers in the global asset and wealth management sector, has reportedly acquired Hardin Compliance Consulting, LLC. The combined entity has now established one of the largest compliance consulting companies for financial services sector in the US,...
Buying CarsStamford Advocate

Local Toyota Dealership Provides Vehicle Protection Packages

Baierl Toyota encourages customers to take advantage of its available vehicle protection packages. When Mars-area drivers decide to purchase a new Toyota from Baierl Toyota, they can take advantage of one of the dealership’s several vehicle protection packages. These packages provide a variety of coverage from service to appearance. Each of these plans are offered with the purpose of helping customers avoid spending large amounts of money in the future for expensive repairs. The four protection packages include Extended Service Contract, Lifetime Oil and Filter Program, GAP Insurance and Appearance Protection.
Exton, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Ricoh Featured on CRN’s 2021 Solution Provider 500 List

EXTON, PA — Ricoh USA, Inc. announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Ricoh IT Services to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list for the second consecutive year. The CRN list ranks the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue, serving as the industry benchmark for industry-leading technology integrators. This year’s list represents a remarkable combined revenue of more than $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence these partners have on the IT industry today.
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

Embraer’s Eve and Skyports collaborate to develop innovative urban air mobility solutions in Asia and the Americas

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Embraer’s Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc. (Eve) and vertiport company Skyports have formed a partnership to develop urban air mobility (UAM) solutions, with a focus on vehicle-vertiport operations in early adopter markets in Asia and the Americas. The agreement extends the relationship between the two organizations,...
Economyfreightwaves.com

E-commerce fulfillment provider TLSS seeks to acquire SalSon Logistics for $90M

Transportation and Logistics Systems Inc. (TLSS) (OTC: TLSS) announced Monday it entered into an agreement on Tuesday to acquire all of the outstanding shares of SalSon Logistics. The Jupiter, Florida-based e-commerce fulfillment provider said the $90 million purchase price includes $50 million in cash, 19.9% of TLSS stock and $20 million in seller financing.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Doxim, a Customer Communications Management Service Provider focused on Financial Markets, Introduces Omnichannel Solution in the UK

the customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider focused on serving financial and regulated markets, has introduced an omnichannel CCM solution in the UK. Doxim’s CCM has been designed to empower customer experience leaders and business users to own the shift from print to digital. To allow customers...
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

This Startup Makes The Whole World Your Spare Parts Storeroom

Anybody who’s spent any time at all in manufacturing at the plant level is well aware that every single factory hosts a spot—usually a whole room, and usually a large one—where spare parts to fix all the various machinery in the plant are kept. Spare parts storerooms represent a tremendous investment of working capital, effectively just a whole bunch of money’s worth of stuff sitting there in case it’s needed. But not having spare parts when a breakdown occurs can be far more costly in terms of lost production and missed sales.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Toyota's New Heritage Parts Program Is For Supra Owners

It's a fact of life that vehicles age and require maintenance, no matter how good the original build quality. Toyota fully understands this and has recognized some owners, specifically those who drive and maintain sports cars, want OEM replacement parts instead of resorting to junkyards or aftermarket suppliers. That's why Toyota launched its GR Heritage Parts Project a while back and continues to add new items to the catalog. Previous generations of the Toyota Supra are the best examples and now A70 and A80 generation owners have additional replacement parts available.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Automotive Data Monetization Market - Industry Size, Development Strategy, Growth Rate, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Forecast to 2028

Global automotive data monetization market revenue growth is driven due to increased application of advanced analytics and Big Data in automotive manufacturing and to provide more advanced features and services in vehicles, reduce operational costs and investment, and enhance driver and passenger safety. Vehicles are getting increasingly more connected to each other and advancements in road infrastructure and increase in number of sensors being used is resulting in generation of vast data volumes. Data collected can be leveraged and monetized, but this is currently at a nascent stage.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Toyota Announces New Capabilities for Domestic Service Robots to Aid Seniors

Ridgewood NJ, the Toyota Research Institute has developed new capabilities for its line of domestic robots, including the ability to recognize and manipulate transparent objects and to wipe down counters and tables. Japanese robot manufacturers have made it clear that they plan to create robots that will serve as domestic helpers. Japan has one of the oldest populations in the world. Robots will be able to perform tasks that people find more challenging as they get older.