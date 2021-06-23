Swisslog’s Mobile Robotic Solution To Provide Toyota With Flexibility And Efficiency To Manage Spare Parts Fulfillment
Swisslog, leading provider of best-in-class warehouse automation and software, has announced that Toyota Motor North America will install a goods-to-person automation system that features Swisslog’s CarryPick storage and order picking system in its Hebron, Kentucky, facility to increase flexibility and efficiency, and enable continued growth to keep up with demand in the automotive spare parts market.aithority.com