Get to Know Amanda Anka, Jason Bateman's Wife of 2 Decades Who Is Almost a Full-Time Dad

In addition to his acting career, Jason Bateman also enjoys a blissful marriage with his wife of twenty years, Amanda Anka. Here's a glimpse into their union!

Amanda Anka has been married to Jason Bateman for two decades, but owing to the actor's busy schedule, she also doubles as a full-time dad.

Yet, the duo has found a way to make their union work, and together they have raised two beautiful daughters. Take a look at their love story!

AMANDA'S CAREER

Born on December 10, 1968, Amanda was born to musician Paul Anka and former model Anne de Zogheb. It is, therefore, no surprise that she pursued a career in entertainment.

Like Bateman, Amanda is also an actor. She is best known for appearing on shows like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Lost Highway," and many more.

Amanda also once served as a voice-over actress on "The Greatest Event in Television History between 2012 and 2014." Additionally, she once served as a producer on the "Morning Show," with a credit of 10 episodes.

Though not as fully involved in acting as her husband, Amanda has a successful career, one that Bateman loves to boast about.

AMANDA AND BATEMAN'S LOVE STORY

Bateman and Amanda first met as 18-year-olds, but it was not until years later that they started dating. Finally, they got married on July 3, 2001.

Since getting married, Bateman and Amanda have enjoyed a blissful marriage, with the actor often gushing about his wife and their love. In a 2013 interview, Bateman credited his wife for making his role as a dad easier by doing most of the heavy lifting when he is not around.

The actor also opened up about what makes their marriage work so well, noting that they know how to balance things up between them.

Bateman further added that his and Amanda's friendship played a vital role in their long-lasting marriage because, according to him, friends last longer in marriage.

A ROUGH PATCH

But while Amanda and Bateman have seemingly hacked the secret to a happy marriage, these two have experienced their own share of struggles.

In 2009, Bateman recalled how he struggled with substance abuse, noting that it almost cost him his marriage to Amanda. But Bateman was eventually forced to take charge of his bad habits the hard way after Amanda gave him an ultimatum to quit partying.

Even more awakening for Bateman was when Amanda went on a vacation to Mexico without telling him. That's when he knew things had to change.

The actor signed up for an AA meeting, and the rest, they say, is history. He has since maintained his sobriety, and even better, his and Amanda's love has continued to wax stronger.

PUBLIC DISPLAY OF LOVE

After winning the best actor in a drama series at the 2019 SAG awards for his role in "Ozark," Bateman gave a touching speech dedicated to his wife.

He started by thanking Amanda and his two daughters, Francesca Nora and Maple Sylvie, for making his career enjoyable and possible.

He credited Amanda for helping make his and the kids' lives run smoothly. Bateman further described his wife as a full-time mom who also takes on the role of a full-time dad when he is away.

Bateman admitted that his wife's dedication to their family floors him, and for that, he has an idea of what example to live up to and emulate.

Speaking further, he called Amanda and the couple's two daughters, Francesca Nora and Maple Sylvie, the three most important people in his life.

Bateman thanked them for allowing him to be the best actor he can, adding that he can do his job well because of their love and support.

Truly, behind every successful man is a woman, and for Bateman, there is no denying that Amanda has been a solid rock for her husband. Theirs is a love written in the stars!