Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

Decentro partners Yes Bank to launch prepaid program platform

thepaypers.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecentro, a banking API Integration platform for businesses, has announced the launch of its prepaid program platform in partnership with Yes Bank. The program caters to fintech brands, NBFCs, gig economy players, neobanks, and any consumer or business facing corporate entity by enabling them to launch co-branded prepaid cards. The card, which will use Decentro’s and Yes Bank’s API integration layer, is being launched on the RuPay Network.

thepaypers.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prepaid Cards#Api Integration#Fintech Brands#Nbfcs#Yes Bank#The Rupay Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credit Cards
News Break
Credits & Loans
Related
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Open Banking Fintech FaizPay Secures £526K+ via Seedrs from 79 Investors

a company offering a truly multi-channel fast and fair payments service that’s built on Open Banking rails, has secured 87% or £526,958 of its fundraising target of £600,001 from 79 investors (at the time of writing) via a securities offering on Seedrs. As of July 4, 2021, there are 34 days left in the company’s sale.
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

Cornèr Bank completes card portfolios migration to Vestigo's platform

Cornèr Bank, an issuer of credit and prepaid cards to private individuals and businesses in Europe, has completed the migration of its card portfolios across to Vestigo’s solution. Vestigo is a European software provider in the card and account-to-account payments space, and its card management system (CMS) is the key...
Businessthepaypers.com

Insurtech bolttech secures USD 180 mln series A

Bolttech has announced the completion of an oversubscribed USD 180 million series A funding round, according to the official press release. The investment was led by Activant, joined by investors including Tony Fadell – Principal at Future Shape, Alpha Leonis Partners, Dowling Capital Partners, B. Riley Venture Capital, and Tarsadia Investments. The investment round values bolttech at more than USD 1 billion, giving the insurtech unicorn status only one year after its launch in 2020.
Economythepaypers.com

Codat raises USD 40 mln for SMB-focused API service

Codat, a startup that provides APIs to link small-business fintech data to external services, announced that it has closed a USD 40 million round, according to TechCrunch. The investment round was led by Tiger Global. The company raised USD 10 million in a Series A in 2020 that Index led; Codat also raised some strategic capital in the interim, but declined in an interview to provide more detail. The company also declined to provide any guidance regarding how much its valuation changed since 2020 between lettered rounds.
Businessthepaypers.com

United Volksbank Raiffeisenbank partners with creditshelf

Germany-based bank Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank (VVRB) and finance broker creditshelf have concluded a cooperation to offer solutions for German medium-sized companies. According to a VVRB representative, medium-sized corporate customer businesses have potential for digital financing solutions, which the partners aim to offer them. VVRB is now offering its customers additional financing solutions from creditshelf. Via its digital credit platform, creditshelf offers unsecured loans of up to EUR 5 million with a term of one month to eight years.
Personal Financethepaypers.com

N26 introduces instalment payments

Germany-based mobile bank N26 has introduced the payment option 'N26 Instalment Payment' allowing customers to divide past purchases into several instalments. This payment option offers authorised customers in Germany the option of dividing past purchases into instalments and repaying them over a longer period of time. Users who have registered their accounts in Germany, who are classified as creditworthy by N26 and who have regularly carried out transactions in the past few months are eligible. Depending on the customer's creditworthiness, the annual loan interest is between 7.49% and 11.99%. Customers can temporarily get back up to 82.71% of the purchase price.
Economyfinextra.com

Aussie fintech Bluestone launches digital lending platform

Today non-bank lender Bluestone went live with its new digital lending platform. This launch includes a significant number of new features and improvements including a suite of new loan origination and servicing capabilities. This move takes Bluestone from a legacy system to an Amazon Web Services (AWS) hosted, cloud based...
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

Paytm introduces BNPL service

Fintech startup Paytm has announced it will now offer loans starting from EUR 2.5 to EUR 11.5 as part of its Buy Now, Pay Later service, Paytm Postpaid. The small-ticket loans will be interest-free for up to 30 days and can be used at online and offline merchant stores across the country.
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Emirates launches payments solution with Deutsche Bank

Emirates has launched a payment alternative powered by a white-label solution jointly developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in partnership with Deutsche Bank. The payment solution, Emirates Pay, is an alternative method for travellers to pay for air tickets purchased online by directly debiting their bank account. It...
Businessthepaypers.com

PayU, WooCommerce to accelerate digitalisation for Indian SMEs

India-based online payments solution provider PayU has partnered with WooCommerce, an open-source, customisable ecommerce platform. The partnership is meant to provide WooCommerce merchants with digital payments infrastructure, and end-to-end digitalisation of business processes. The partnership will offer merchants exclusive pricing on transactions, no hidden charges, and contactless payment solutions. Merchants...
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

PhonePe to help digitise cash-on-delivery orders on Flipkart

India-based digital payments company PhonePe has partnered with Flipkart to launch contactless scan and pay for Flipkart’s cash-on-delivery orders. PhonePe’s QR code solution will now enable customers who earlier opted for cash on delivery to pay digitally through any UPI app at the time of delivery. This is intended to help reduce personal contact while ensuring safety, and drive contactless payments for customers who are traditionally more comfortable with cash on delivery.
Credits & Loansthedallasnews.net

Aeldra offers unique 'Zero Fee' bank account

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): To cater to Indian students gearing up for admissions in the U.S., Aeldra Financial Inc., a Silicon-valley based pioneering 'digital neo bank', is offering a unique U.S. bank account with a Mastercard Global Debit Card that can be opened and operated from India, even before students get an F-1 visa.
Businessu.today

Major Korean Shinhan Bank Becomes Partner of Klaytn Blockchain Platform

One of Southeast Asia's largest banks, Shinhan Bank has joined the management board of blockchain platform Klaytn. One of the most important characteristics of Klaytn is that it is an open-source public blockchain. Klaytn is designed for enterprise-level scalability and performance. The importance of this partnership agreement is that Shinhan...
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Commerce: Checkout.com, a Cloud based Payment Service Provider, Receives BigCommerce Tech Partner Certification

the Cloud-powered payment service provider, has reportedly been certified as a BigCommerce Technology Partner. Checkout.com’s unified payments platform has been developed to assist fast-growing companies or businesses with boosting revenue by improving authorization rates and tapping into new markets. BigCommerce’s 60,000 international merchants will now have access to Checkout.com’s...
Technologytribuneledgernews.com

Banking tech is all about digital disruptions and financial services

Jul. 4—It is often said that a bank is a technology firm in disguise. The relentless rise of fintech startups in recent years clearly suggests that the more a traditional bank can think and act like a fleet-footed technology firm, the greater are its prospects of surviving and thriving in the future. The rise of neo-banking is ushering in an era of digital, branchless banking. In this brave new world, the target customers are millennials and members of Gen Z, their banks of choice are smart apps running on a smartphone, and those smart apps are powered by disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain. This article explores technologically disrupted scenarios that signal the arrival of a new normal in financial services.
Technologykfgo.com

Delivery app Rappi partners with Visa to launch credit cards in Brazil

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – SoftBank-backed delivery app Rappi is launching credit cards for its users in Brazil, expanding its financial products portfolio as competition in the payments sector heats up in Latin America. Rappi partnered with payments company Visa Inc to offer the credit cards, marking the two companies’ fourth...
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Coinbase plans to create a cryptocurrency-centric App Store

"With all this new innovation coming to crypto, we have a great opportunity to give our customers access to these new products and features," Armstrong explains before diving into his options. Lee: A man invested 400 pesos one night in the Rocket Bunny cryptocurrency and woke up 'being a billionaire'
Credits & LoansMiddletown Press

Century Business Solutions Partners With Innormax LLC to Deliver Credit Card Processing Within SAP Business One

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with Innormax LLC, a consulting company that helps businesses succeed through ERP best practices, to allow credit card processing directly within SAP Business One. Century Business Solutions’ development team has built a payment integration for...