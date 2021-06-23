Decentro partners Yes Bank to launch prepaid program platform
Decentro, a banking API Integration platform for businesses, has announced the launch of its prepaid program platform in partnership with Yes Bank. The program caters to fintech brands, NBFCs, gig economy players, neobanks, and any consumer or business facing corporate entity by enabling them to launch co-branded prepaid cards. The card, which will use Decentro’s and Yes Bank’s API integration layer, is being launched on the RuPay Network.thepaypers.com