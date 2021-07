Codat, a startup that provides APIs to link small-business fintech data to external services, announced that it has closed a USD 40 million round, according to TechCrunch. The investment round was led by Tiger Global. The company raised USD 10 million in a Series A in 2020 that Index led; Codat also raised some strategic capital in the interim, but declined in an interview to provide more detail. The company also declined to provide any guidance regarding how much its valuation changed since 2020 between lettered rounds.