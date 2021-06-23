Cancel
Congress & Courts

All Americans should want to protect our democracy

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 3, 2021, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 1, “For The People Act of 2021.” With this legislation, a good faith effort was made to correct actual and potential problems with our voting enterprise. H.R.1 proposes excellent solutions to problems in the areas of voter access, election integrity and security, campaign finance and ethics issues for all branches of government.

Mitch Mcconnell
Joe Manchin
#Americans #State Legislatures #Democracy #Campaign Finance #H R 1 #Republican #House #Democratic
Americas
Republican Party
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Ethics
Senate
U.S. House of Representatives
Politicswvgazettemail.com

David Crawley: The new fight to keep our democracy (Opinion)

This coming Fourth of July will be my third one as an American citizen. I have lived in West Virginia for almost 17 years, but was not fortunate enough to become an American citizen until April 30, 2018. I often refer to that date as my second birthday. Going through...
Presidential ElectionKearney Hub

How can we repair our democracy?

A column in the Omaha World-Herald by Jeremy Aspen caught my attention. He argued that the solution to dissatisfaction with our government is to repeal the 17th Amendment and have U.S. senators appointed by state legislatures. This would certainly cause more problems than it could ever solve. Aspen argues in...
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla Says We Must End the Filibuster to Protect Our Democracy

June 23, 2021 - WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) released the following statement after the vote to begin debate on S. 1, the. “The right to vote is the bedrock of our democracy and we cannot stand idly by as Republicans obstruct progress. Senate Democrats are united in the belief that we must act to strengthen and protect voting rights. In state legislatures across the country, we’ve seen nearly 400 bills introduced to restrict access to the ballot. This is nothing but an all-out assault on the right to vote and it demands urgent action.
PoliticsBlack Hills Pioneer

Our democracy is being threatened

OPINION — I was honored to teach political science courses at SDSU for 38 years. I confess that during those years I was committed to indoctrinating our students, not with a leftist ideology or an intent to stir division, but with the goal of advancing the principles of representative democracy and the accompanying need to understand and defend those principles in a proactive manner when erosion of those principles occurs as a result of citizen neglect or deliberate citizen ploys. I did this because I am biased in believing that no other system of governance offers humanity a better opportunity for human “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Presidential ElectionThe Astorian

Letter: Protect our vote

When asked, in 1787, what the Constitutional Convention created, Benjamin Franklin responded, "A republic, if you can keep it." Thomas Jefferson said a democracy will last as long as enough people care to defend it. They already knew a government of, by and for the people would need the peoples'...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats face questions on whether they overpromised

Democrats facing a legislative logjam and divisions over their strategy are confronting a new problem: the worry that they overpromised supporters when they won back the White House and both chambers of Congress. The victories in the presidential race and in two Senate runoff elections in January were met with...
Kingston, NYDaily Freeman

Letter: Our nation's democracy needs an overhaul

When the wheels on the bus of democracy go round, and there’s nothing between the steel of the rims and the ground, it’s only a matter of time until sparks flying off of those wheels and catch on something, setting the whole works ablaze. At this critical moment in the...
Presidential Electionnhtalkradio.com

Is There Anything Democrats Can Do Now to Save Democracy? We asked US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse.

With the death of the For the People Act – and Republicans passing more voting laws at the state level aimed that independent analysts say gives them a partisan advantage or could even allow Trump-style factions to overturn election results – we ask Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse what on Earth Democrats can do to ensure fair elections with equal access for everyone. Also, Senator Whitehouse weighs in on the Manchin compromise, what one thing he would persuade Republicans on (if he could only choose one thing), and just how worried he is about the state of the Senate and our country.
Congress & Courtstucson.com

Letter: Save Our Democracy

Recently I read about a supreme court justice who recollected words from the late Senator Edward Kennedy to the effect that in our democracy things swing backward & forward. However, they eventually balance out. This makes me wonder though after the events of the January 6th insurrection. Then a few...
Presidential ElectionFiveThirtyEight

Why Republicans Won’t Support Sweeping Voting Rights Legislation Now … Or Anytime Soon

On Tuesday evening, Senate Republicans soundly rejected Democrats’ efforts to bring a sweeping piece of voting rights legislation to the floor. After West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who was previously opposed to the bill, released a set of demands for the legislation, there was a moment where Republican support seemed possible. But that quickly evaporated. And while this isn’t the last time the Senate will take up the issue of voting rights — it’s possible they take up a far more narrow voting rights bill later this year — it’s unclear that any future legislation, however different, will meet a different outcome in the current Congress. (Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, for instance, has already called this second bill “unnecessary,” and at this point, it has the support of only one Republican, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski.) Ultimately, Republicans are unlikely to support any type of voting legislation put forward by Democrats. This is for three main reasons.
Politicstheadvocate.com

Letters: Our democracy depends on active citizens, not spectators

“Democracy involves more than a set of principles. It’s also a set of practices and disciplines.”. E.J. Dionne’s words in this newspaper reminded me of Ben Franklin’s reply when he was asked after the Constitution was approved, “Do we have a Republic?”. “Yes,” he said, “if we can keep it.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Manchin Hits ‘Far Left’ in Lobbying Call With Billionaires

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has made a mission statement out of trying to be friends with everybody. That seems to exclude those on the “far left,“ per a leaked Zoom call with billionaires obtained by The Intercept. Manchin spoke Monday with a group of billionaire donors from No Faults, a political action group that funds conservative Democrats and moderate Republicans. Throughout the call, Manchin pushed the donors to lobby Republican senators to vote for the Jan. 6 commission, which Senate Democratic leaders are hoping to bring up for a second vote. He particularly pointed out Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MI), who announced his retirement. “If some of you all who might be working with Roy in his next life could tell him, that’d be nice and it’d help our country,” he told the group. Otherwise, Manchin said, it could help bolster claims that there was no room for bipartisanship in the Senate—and could spell the end of the filibuster. “It just really emboldens the far left saying, ‘I told you, how’s that bipartisan working for you now, Joe?’”
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Jim Clyburn 'Absolutely' Open to Manchin's Proposed Voter ID Requirement

House Minority Whip James Clyburn on Sunday said he was "absolutely" open to supporting Senator Joe Manchin's compromise proposal to include voter ID requirements in the Democratic-led election reform measure. The South Carolina Democrat, who previously said voter ID elections requirements were a form of voter suppression, told CNN's Dana...
HealthSalem News

Our view: A new day for Statehouse transparency

Hope springs eternal, and maybe, just maybe, a 24-page report that emerged from a key Beacon Hill committee on Thursday heralds a new era in Statehouse transparency. The Rules Committee report envisions life after COVID-19, which disrupted the way the Legislature works, along with everything else under the sun. In a post-pandemic world, the committee imagines, maybe the House of Representatives holds onto some of the changes to its practices that were born of necessity 9 to 12 months ago.