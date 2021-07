SALTILLO • Eric Reynolds has Saltillo blue running through his veins, so nothing gets his heart beating more than leading the Tigers back to the top of Class 5A baseball. Reynolds, a former player at Saltillo, was a part of the 1998 team that last reached the state championship series. After winning Game 1 behind a two-run home run from Reynolds, the Tigers dropped the next two, including a 2-1 loss to West Lauderdale in a game where Reynolds threw a no-hitter.