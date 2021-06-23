Eastern King Snakes

House• BY: Sian Ballen, Lesley Hauge and Jeff Hirsch. Charles King, President and CEO of Housing Works, lives in a tiny, book-filled guest room within the East 9th Street residence, the Keith D. Cylar House, which is named after his partner and co-founder of Housing Works. He could have one of the pleasant studio apartments that house the other residents, all of whom have suffered homelessness and illness, but he says this will do for him. In fact he thinks of it as rather ‘elegant’. It is a typical gesture of an extraordinary, humble, thoughtful man who started life on a cotton farm in Texas, born into a right-wing fundamentalist family that later disowned him. He went on to acquire two degrees from Yale, one from the divinity school and one from the law school, as well as High Honors in Field Manoeuvres from tractor-trailer school, which he put to use when he drove a bus for a year.