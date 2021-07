Call of Duty: Warzone players are falling victim to a killer door. As you can see in the gameplay clip from the Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit just below, there's one particular door in the Karst River Salt Mine area of the map which has turned out to be the most lethal thing in the game. It turns out that if you get too close to this one door, it'll immediately put you into a downed state as though you'd been shot in the head with the world's most powerful sniper rifle.