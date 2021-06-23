What is Iliza Shlesinger’s Net Worth?
Born on February 22, 1983, Iliza Shlesinger is a comedian, television host, and actress who rose to prominence after winning NBC’s ‘Last Comic Standing’ in 2008. Once she achieved that, there was no looking back for the talented young comedian who established herself as one of the best in the industry. While growing up in Dallas, Iliza often participated in Greenhill School’s improvisation team, which was her early introduction to the performance arts.thecinemaholic.com