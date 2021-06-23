Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What is Iliza Shlesinger’s Net Worth?

By Mirza Aaqib Beg
thecinemaholic.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn on February 22, 1983, Iliza Shlesinger is a comedian, television host, and actress who rose to prominence after winning NBC’s ‘Last Comic Standing’ in 2008. Once she achieved that, there was no looking back for the talented young comedian who established herself as one of the best in the industry. While growing up in Dallas, Iliza often participated in Greenhill School’s improvisation team, which was her early introduction to the performance arts.

thecinemaholic.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iliza Shlesinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerson College#Stand Up Comedy#Net Worth#Nbc#Greenhill School#The University Of Kansas#Instagram#War Paint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

In ‘Good on Paper,’ Iliza Shlesinger becomes a leading lady

Even when she’s technically off, comedian Iliza Shlesinger is always working. During quarantine she did a full tour of drive-in stand-up shows, refined a new hour of material, launched an online cooking show with her husband and secured a book deal. And on a recent “down day” in Nashville before presenting at the CMT Awards the next evening, she’s not relaxing: She’s doing interviews for her new movie, “Good on Paper,” which hits Netflix Wednesday.
MoviesNPR

Iliza Shlesinger Takes Us Through The Ups And Downs Of Dating In New Movie

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with actor and comedian Iliza Shlesinger about her new movie, Good on Paper, airing on Netflix about the ultimate dating horror story. Dating horror stories - we all have them, and we love to hear about them. But I'm not sure if there's one quite like Iliza Shlesinger's. In her new movie "Good On Paper," which is out on Netflix, Iliza takes us through her true story of dating someone who lied about everything. The twists, the turns, the red flags, the question of, am I crazy - yeah, this story has it all. Comedian, actress, executive producer and writer Iliza Shlesinger joins us now. Welcome.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Iliza Shlesinger Is No Longer With "Lying Brian" From 'Good on Paper'

Stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger now has her own movie on Netflix. The film, called Good on Paper, is based on an actual experience she had in her thirties. In the movie, Iliza plays a woman named Andrea Singer, a stand-up comic who typically puts her career before meeting the right guy. But then when she does meet a guy she likes, he may not be what he seems.
MoviesCollider

Iliza Shlesinger Looks Back on Auditioning for 'Community' and 'The Hangover'

Iliza Shlesinger is having quite the run in the film industry at the moment. She appeared in the 2018 gem, Instant Family. Then it was on to starring alongside Mark Wahlberg in Spenser Confidential. After that, she shared the screen with Vanessa Kirby and Ellen Burstyn in Pieces of a Woman and now she’s celebrating the release of Good on Paper, a film she headlines and also wrote based on a true experience. Given the fact that Shlesinger is largely known as being one of the best stand-up comics in the business, it’d make sense if acting appeared to be a newer endeavor for her. The thing is though, it’s not.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Iliza Shlesinger shouts out Syracuse in new Netflix movie ‘Good on Paper’

Surprise! Comedian Iliza Shlesinger shouts out Syracuse in her new Netflix movie “Good on Paper.”. In a story based on her own real-life experience with a bad boyfriend, Shlesinger plays a stand-up comic named Andrea Singer who meets the perfect guy (”Veronica Mars” star Ryan Hansen): Smart, nice, successful and possibly too good to be true. The film, which premiered last week on the streaming service, also stars Margaret Cho, Matt McGorry and “The Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron.
MoviesPaste Magazine

There's No Way Iliza Shlesinger's Dismal Star Vehicle Was Even Good on Paper

In 2015, stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger went on the TV show This Is Not Happening and told a story about a Yale-educated hedge fund manager she met on a plane, then subsequently dated. He turns out to be none of those things. The story is kind of amusing—the audience laughs at least a few times—but mostly confusing, because why wouldn’t someone in the 21st century with access to the internet Google a potential partner? It also takes five minutes for her to tell it, from set-up to epilogue. It’s a fun bad-date story, perhaps a little more dramatic than some, but in the intervening years it became a pet screenplay project for Shlesinger. The resulting Netflix film, which stretches a tight five to a shapeless hour-and-a-half, is horrible. It makes sense, because Good on Paper isn’t even that.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’: What is Ma Ingalls Actor Karen Grassle’s Net Worth?

Considering her prominence on Little House on the Prairie and career afterward, Caroline Ingalls actor Karen Grassle’s net worth comes as a bit of a shock. This is by no means, however, meant as a slant toward the incredible actress. Her net worth is something most will never achieve in their lifetimes, to be sure. It is, though, a smaller amount than what fans will expect when compared to other Little House on the Prairie stars, which we’ll get into below.
imdb.com

‘Good On Paper’: Iliza Shlesinger’s Perfect Boyfriend Is Actually Crap In Fun, But Predictable Rom-Com [Review]

It’s every woman’s worst nightmare: you meet the seemingly perfect guy who has it all figured out, only to find out that his entire life is one big lie. But for stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger, that nightmare was her reality. Based (mostly) on a true story, “Good On Paper” is Netflix’s latest romantic comedy, which stars Schlesinger as Andrea, a thirty-something comedienne struggling to break into the acting game in Hollywood.
CelebritiesEW.com

Iliza Shlesinger on the real-life liar boyfriend who inspired her Netflix comedy Good on Paper

Face it: We've all dated someone who turns out to be different from what we expected. But that "I thought I knew him" narrative took an extreme turn for comedian and actress Iliza Shlesinger when a pal-turned-boyfriend wound up being a compulsive liar who invented pretty much every detail of his life - including where he went to college, the fancy home he "owned" in Beverly Hills, and his mother's battle with cancer.
MoviesPosted by
Glamour

Iliza Shlesinger Turned the Worst Relationship Into a Movie—Just Don’t Call It Revenge

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If the saying is to write what you know, then Iliza Shlesinger certainly did that and then some. Her new Netflix movie, Good on Paper—which she wrote, produced, and stars in—centers on a woman (Shlesinger) who dates a pretty damn near “perfect” guy, only to discover he's lied about everything. “Everything that the antagonist says in this movie, I took from my real life,” Schlesinger tells Glamour. “My inspiration was dating a real-life sociopath.”
Celebritiesrealitytitbit.com

HGTV: What is Karen Laine's net worth? Good Bones star's wealth explored

Good Bones is arguably one of the most successful HGTV shows. The home remodelling show featuring hosts Karen Laine and her daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk aired its 6th season on Tuesday, June 29. Hence, HGTV fans can brace themselves for a fresh batch of entertaining episodes. The show’s still-growing popularity...
TV & VideosPosted by
Black Enterprise

The Ladies Of Red Table Talk Celebrate First Emmy Win

Red Table Talk—which is a multigenerational Facebook Watch series featuring actress Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris—won its first Emmy Award in the “Outstanding Informative Talk Show” category. Pinkett Smith’s mother and daughter discuss trendy topics with family and friends on the popular show. Pinkett Smith’s husband, actor...