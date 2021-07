The more things change, the more they stay the same, said French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr, over a century ago. Even though every element of the brand experience — from design to delivery — has transformed, the fundamental marketing challenge of hitting the sweet spot between customer needs and wants remains the same as ever. The science is a lot more scientific, and even the art gets help from AI, but acquiring the level of skills and capabilities needed to accomplish both are still a challenge. And they are not helped by the breakneck speed at which things are evolving.