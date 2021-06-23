Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Police rescue missing dog from New Jersey bay, reunite him with owners

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U5do3_0acnNBIo00

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A missing dog and his owners are together again after New Jersey state troopers saved the golden retriever from Barnegat Bay, authorities said.

According to WTXF and WABC, the rescue occurred Tuesday morning near the Mantoloking Bridge. Ryan Koehler and Vincent Ferdinandi, two troopers from New Jersey State Police’s Point Pleasant station, “were preparing for their shift when they were dispatched to the report of a dog swimming” in the bay, the agency said in a Facebook post.

The pair responded by boat, found the golden retriever and brought him to shore, the post said.

Authorities identified the dog as 3-year-old Chunk, who vanished from Brick Township beach on June 6, and returned him to owners Jim and Marie Zangara, according to the news outlets.

“Needless to say, he was ecstatic to be reunited with his grateful owners,” the Facebook post continued.

Marie Zangara took to Facebook after the rescue to share the happy news.

“Chunk has been FOUND!!!” she wrote in a community group about lost dogs, adding, “THANK YOU to everyone who helped search, hang signs and/or sent us encouraging thoughts and prayers during the past two weeks!!!”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Police Rescue#Wtxf#Wabc#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
WOKV

Mayor: Crews did everything possible to find missing pets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Rescue teams combed through closets, looked under beds and even used drones with thermal imaging as they looked for pets that might have been left in the ruins of Champlain Towers South before a decision was made to demolish the still-standing section of the building, officials said Monday.
Florida StatePosted by
WOKV

Shark bites 8-year-old boy in Florida, lifeguards say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old boy was injured Sunday afternoon when he was bitten by a shark in Florida, according to WFTV. Authorities told the news station that the boy was standing in waist-deep water in front of Winterhaven Park in Ponce Inlet around 4 p.m. when he was bit in his right leg. The shark that bit him was between 2 and 3 feet long, WFTV reported.
Miami, FLPosted by
WOKV

Identifying the remains a burdensome task in condo collapse

MIAMI — (AP) — As crews peel away layer after layer of the collapsed condo tower in South Florida, the death toll increases — and so does the burden of collecting and identifying the dead, as rescuers and pathologists balance the rigors of their duties with relatives' desperate need for closure.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WOKV

11 displaced by house fire caused by fireworks, officials in NC say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eleven people were displaced from their homes on the Fourth of July after fireworks sparked a blaze in northwest Charlotte, WSOC-TV reported. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames shooting from the two-story house on Oakshire Circle at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to WSOC. The home was divided into two residences, which housed a total of 11 people, fire officials said.
AccidentsPosted by
WOKV

Cyprus forest fire that killed 4 now under control

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — A deadly brush fire that claimed four lives and has been described as the most destructive blaze in Cyprus' 61-year history as an independent republic is now fully under control, Cypriot authorities said Monday. Cyprus’ Forestry Department said more than 600 people managed to contain...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WOKV

World's tallest horse, Big Jake, dies in Wisconsin at age 20

POYNETTE, Wis. — (AP) — The world’s tallest horse has died in Wisconsin. The 20-year-old Belgian named Big Jake lived on Smokey Hollow Farm in Poynette. Valicia Gilbert, wife of the farm's owner, Jerry Gilbert, said Big Jake died two weeks ago but declined to give the exact date of death when The Associated Press reached her Monday via Facebook.