Rachel Zegler to play Snow White in live-action Disney film

newsradioklbj.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntertainment Weekly confirmed Tuesday that 20-year-old Rachel Zegler will star as Snow White in a new live-action Disney film, an upcoming adaptation of the 1937 animated Disney film. Production is expected to begin in 2022. Marc Webb will direct the remake, which is described ‘as a new take on the...

www.newsradioklbj.com
