The Lakers’ Alex Caruso is pictured in a mugshot after being arrested for marijuana possession.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakers’ Alex Caruso is pictured in a mugshot after being arrested for marijuana possession. According to Texas A&M police, Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was detained in Texas on Tuesday for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Both of the charges are considered misdemeanors. According to online documents...

washingtonnewsday.com
