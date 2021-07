Lionel Messi’s new Barcelona deal raises significant transfer possibilities for Liverpool. Lionel Messi is expected to sign a new contract with Barcelona. As things stand, the 34-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, is a free agent after his contract with the Catalan club, which he has called home since signing from Newell’s Old Boys as a 13-year-old in 2000, was allowed to expire.