The PS5 hasn't been in stock much lately, despite ample opportunities for restocks like E3 and Amazon Prime Day. And restocks that were rumored for this week--including ones at Best Buy and PlayStation Direct--haven't come to fruition yet. Sony held an invite-only PlayStation Direct buying event on Wednesday, but it was the first time a public queue didn't open up afterward in the afternoon. So it's unclear where the PS5 will be available next, but of course, we'll be tracking availability here. We're still overdue for a restock at Best Buy, so we suggest keeping an eye on those listings this week.