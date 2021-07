The Village is aware that scammers have been sending emails posing as Village staff/the Village Board in order to get gift cards. If someone calls/emails you and demands that you pay them with gift cards, you can bet that a scammer is behind that call/email. Once they have the gift card number and the PIN, they have your money. Scammers may tell you many stories to get you to pay them with gift cards, but this is what usually happens: