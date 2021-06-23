Hotel Industry: A Wave Of Bankruptcies Remains Possible In Switzerland

Morocco is located in North Africa, a lot of its country depends on tourism, and it is the second or third largest industry in Morocco. There are 585 hotel properties in Morocco participating in the Smith Travel Research (STR) data. Oriental Bay Beach Golf & Spa Resort Saidia is the largest hotel in Morocco with 614 rooms followed by Mogador Palace Agdal Marrakech with 610 rooms. Majority of the Moroccan hotels are upscale class, at 34.36%, followed by 17.09% economy class as shown in the pie chart below.