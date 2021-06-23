Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Colombia reaches 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 as cases surge

By MANUEL RUEDA
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQkLU_0acnMVbT00

BOGOTA, Colombia — (AP) — Colombia reached 100,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 this week, becoming just the tenth country in the world to hit the grim milestone.

The South American nation of 50 million has been registering a growing number of daily cases since April and over the past seven days it had the world’s third-highest per capita death rate from COVID-19, according to data published by Oxford University.

On Monday night, President Iván Duque blamed antigovernment protests that began at the end of April for many of the fatalities, saying that “more than 10,000 deaths could have been avoided” if Colombians had not held large gatherings over the past seven weeks.

But epidemiologists in Colombia said it's too soon to tell how much of an impact the protests had on the current surge in COVID-19 deaths.

“The protests definitely played a role” in coronavirus contagion, said Diego Rosselli, a professor of epidemiology at the Javeriana University in Bogota. “But at this moment putting any number on how many deaths they caused is mere speculation."

More than 25,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Colombia since May 1, or about a quarter of those who have died from the disease since the first case of coronavirus was registered in Colombia in March of last year.

Rosselli said more contagious variants of the virus may have contributed to the sharp acceleration in death rates, as has happened in nearby countries like Argentina and Brazil.

Fatigue with sanitary measures – like using facemasks – crowded living arrangements and fewer restrictions on gatherings have also fueled contagion in Colombia and elsewhere in South America. The region makes up just 5% of the world’s population but accounts for almost a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths.

In Colombia, the rise in cases comes as the government lifts some of the last restrictions it had put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus and allows nightclubs, bars and cinemas to open for the first time in more than a year.

Cities like Medellin and Bogota are also preparing to hold trade shows and music events that will be attended by thousands of people, while 10,000 people recently attended a soccer match in the coastal city of Barranquilla.

Municipal governments say they have no option but to allow these events in order to regain jobs and help the economy get back on its feet.

Colombia’s unemployment rate doubled last year as the government implemented several lockdowns to slow down contagion and the country’s GDP shrank by 7%.

Vaccination sped up in June with up to 350,000 doses administered in one day, but only 10% of Colombia's population is fully vaccinated.

Doctors fear that recent decisions to allow more gatherings will increase the number of severely ill patients arriving at hospitals, which are already struggling to cope. In Bogota, Cali and Medellin, more than 95% of intensive care beds at hospitals are already occupied.

Paola Cabra, an emergency room doctor in the Samaritana University Hospital in Bogota, said the best thing would be to return to lockdowns to decrease infections.

“But in a country like Colombia you can’t do that,” Cabra said. “Most people here work independently to make a living and cannot afford to stay home doing nothing.”

The hospital’s 19 intensive care units for COVID-19 patients have been full for weeks, forcing staff to add respirators and other equipment to ER beds.

“I would like to be wrong,” Cabra said. “But it looks like the situation will get worse in the following weeks.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Economy#Ap#South American#Oxford University#Colombians#The Javeriana University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Argentina
Related
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Argentina and Colombia brace for a Covid-19 winter surge

Argentina and Colombia have respectively reported more than 4,268,000 and 3,945,000 total confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and more than 89,000 and 99,934 deaths due to Covid-19. The number of cases in South America has increased as the winter season begins. Argentina and Colombia are among the worst-hit countries in the region, second only to Brazil. According to GlobalData’s analysis, death rates in Argentina have increased at an alarming rate since early April, when the death rate of Covid-19 stood at approximately 1,200 deaths per million population. As of June 20, the death rate due to Covid-19 is over 2,000 deaths per million population and the incidence rate is estimated at 236.3 new cases per million population. Death rates in Colombia are similar to those of Argentina. However, Colombia’s incidence rate is more than twice that of Argentina’s, at 567.7 new cases per million population. Both countries began to record an increase in new cases in early April. Since then, cases have increased, creating a new wave much worse than the previous one. As winter approaches and a new increase of cases is recorded, heightened restrictions, increased testing and contact tracing will be crucial to control the spread of the virus.
Public Healthmymixfm.com

Russia’s new COVID-19 cases surge to highest since January

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Thursday reported 20,182 new COVID-19 cases, the most confirmed in a single day since Jan. 24, amid a wave of infections that authorities blame on the Delta variant and people’s reluctance to get vaccinated. The government coronavirus taskforce also confirmed 568 coronavirus-related deaths in the...
Public HealthVoice of America

Indonesia COVID-19 Surge Brings High Rate of Cases Among Children

Indonesia is struggling with another peak of COVID-19. Infections topped two million in June, with the Delta variant driving the current surge. And as the county’s pediatricians point out, 1 out of 8 of confirmed cases are found in children and the fatality rate among children is the highest in the world. VOA’s Rendy Wicaksana reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Oxygen prices leap in Indonesia's capital as COVID-19 cases surge

JAKARTA, June 29 (Reuters) - Oxygen prices in Indonesia's capital had more than doubled and some suppliers reported shortages on Tuesday after a surge in COVID-19 cases that prompted the Red Cross to warn of a coronavirus "catastrophe" in Southeast Asia's biggest country. Indonesia has announced record daily COVID-19 infections...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Moscow to impose tough new restrictions amid surge in COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Moscow’s mayor said on Tuesday residents would only be allowed to visit cafes and restaurants in the city if they could show they had been vaccinated against COVID-19, recently tested negative or had the coronavirus in the last half year. The new restrictions, which were announced on...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Indonesia announces lockdown in Java and Bali as cases surge

Indonesia has announced a lockdown on its main island Java, as well as the tourism destination of Bali. The announcement by President Joko Widodo comes as the country battles multiple outbreaks and an alarming spike in Covid cases. Indonesia recently recorded two million Covid cases, attributed to increased holiday travel...
AdvocacySFGate

Operation Smile Offers Support to India as COVID-19 Cases Surge

Regional Director of Operation Smile India Shares Impact on Country’s Health System. As a second wave of COVID-19 spread through India this spring, Operation Smile shifted its focus to help address the dire need for oxygen and other medical supplies in the country. With resources available around the world along with the ongoing generosity of donors, the organization provided 100 oxygen concentrators to its partner hospitals across India.
World101.9 KELO-FM

Mortuary at Fiji’s largest hospital full as COVID-19 cases surge

CANBERRA (Reuters) – The mortuary at Fiji’s largest hospital is now full, the country’s health ministry said on Monday, as the Pacific island nation logs record daily coronavirus cases. There were no immediate details on the capacity of the morgue. Twenty-eight people have died from COVID-19 in a second wave...
WorldClickOnDetroit.com

Israel sees surge in delta COVID-19 variant cases

As of Monday, 61.4% of Michigan adults have received at least one COVID vaccine dose. Health officials said that number is not high enough. Especially since the more contagious delta variant is now spreading in the United States. Experts are paying close attention to what’s happening in Israel as it...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Thailand’s Covid-19 panel mulls Bangkok lockdown as cases surge

(June 25): Thailand’s national Covid-19 panel headed by the prime minister is meeting to consider imposing stricter movement curbs in Bangkok amid calls for a lockdown as infections continue to climb and medical facilities reach capacity. “We must consider measures carefully so as not to worsen the health situation or...
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

LISBON, Portugal — (AP) — Countries across Europe are scrambling to accelerate coronavirus vaccinations and outpace the spread of the more infectious delta variant, in a high-stakes race to prevent hospital wards from filling up again with patients fighting for their lives. The urgency coincides with Europe’s summer holidays, with...
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Chinese city near Myanmar imposes virus lockdown

BEIJING — A Chinese city bordering Myanmar is stepping up efforts to fight a third coronavirus outbreak after several locally transmitted cases were reported this week. Ruili, located in the southwestern province of Yunnan, has initiated mass testing and imposed a lockdown to prevent people from entering or leaving the city unless they can prove their travel is necessary, according to the local government.
Public HealthTennessee Tribune

Cameroon Takes Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign To Churches, Markets

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon — There was little activity at the Central Hospital of Yaoundé Covid-19 vaccination center at noon on June 28, a fortnight to the five-day national immunization campaign. Covid-19 vaccination exercise starts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but by noon, there is no one at the center except...
Public Healthhealthday.com

Britain to Fully Reopen Soon, Despite Rising COVID cases

TUESDAY, July 6, 2021 (Healthday News) -- Face mask and social distancing laws will be lifted in Britain later this month and British citizens will have to "learn to live with the virus," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday. The lifting of government controls is set to start on July...
EnvironmentWILX-TV

Cuba evacuates 180,000 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba evacuated 180,000 people amid fears Sunday that Tropical Storm Elsa could cause heavy flooding after battering several Caribbean islands, killing at least three people. The Cuban government opened shelters and moved to protect sugarcane and cocoa crops ahead of the storm, which was offshore moving along...

Comments / 0

Community Policy