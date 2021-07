Paul George might have spared himself a lot of trouble if he had just not given himself that silly nickname. (Playoff P? Sheesh.) He might have done himself a favor by not getting eliminated from the playoffs two years ago and critiquing the deep three-pointer that sent him home. (“That was a bad shot.”) Maybe if he had just been a little more consistent and less earnest in his assessment of his inconsistencies, George might not repeatedly have his failings amplified and accomplishments diminished.