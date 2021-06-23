Cancel
Chicago, IL

Andreo Girardi

hospitalitynet.org
 13 days ago

The Chicago-based hotel management group, Arbor Lodging Management, is excited to announce the promotion of Andreo Girardi to Regional Director of Operations. Girardi began his professional career in a variety of leadership roles in Bosnia and Germany. After immigrating to the U.S., Girardi continued his professional growth in Salt Lake City. Girardi has served as a member of the Arbor Lodging Management team since 2013, starting at the Yarrow Hotel, a full-service hotel in Park City, Utah. He oversaw the conversion of the Yarrow Hotel into a Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, marking the first in a long string of noteworthy accomplishments for Girardi with Arbor Lodging Management.

www.hospitalitynet.org
#Hilton Hotels#Hotel Industry#Hotel Management#The Yarrow Hotel#Doubletree#Operations#Marriott#Curio Collection#Italian#Hotel Phillips#Arbor Lodging
