The Chicago-based hotel management group, Arbor Lodging Management, is excited to announce the promotion of Andreo Girardi to Regional Director of Operations. Girardi began his professional career in a variety of leadership roles in Bosnia and Germany. After immigrating to the U.S., Girardi continued his professional growth in Salt Lake City. Girardi has served as a member of the Arbor Lodging Management team since 2013, starting at the Yarrow Hotel, a full-service hotel in Park City, Utah. He oversaw the conversion of the Yarrow Hotel into a Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, marking the first in a long string of noteworthy accomplishments for Girardi with Arbor Lodging Management.