After spike during pandemic, fewer people say religion is gaining influence, poll says

By Summer Lin
Mahoning Matters
 12 days ago
After doubling in May 2020, the share of people saying religion is gaining influence in the U.S. has fallen to pre-pandemic levels in the latest poll. A Gallup poll found that 16% of Americans said religion is growing more influential, compared with 27% who said the same in December 2020 and 38% who said it in April 2020.

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

