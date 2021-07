Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) had a total of eight A340-300s (code: 343), the last of which was retired at the end of 2020. Seven aircraft were delivered in 2001 and 2002, with the final example (LN-RKP) delivered in 2013 – which was the first to be retired. SAS’s widebody fleet revolved around the 343 until 2016, after which the A330 was more dominant.