Generali Expands Malaysian Business Through Axa Asset Acquisitions
Generali Group - the larger insurer in Italy - is expanding its operations in Southeast Asia through the acquisition of some of Axa Insurance's assets in Malaysia. The company said Wednesday that it has signed an agreement with Axa to take controlling stakes of the former's Malaysian joint venture companies. The acquisition will make Generali Malaysia's second-largest provider of property and casualty insurance. Generali said it will also allow it to finally enter the nation's local life insurance sector.www.btimesonline.com