Generali Expands Malaysian Business Through Axa Asset Acquisitions

By Charleston Lim
Posted by 
Business Times
Business Times
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Generali Group - the larger insurer in Italy - is expanding its operations in Southeast Asia through the acquisition of some of Axa Insurance's assets in Malaysia. The company said Wednesday that it has signed an agreement with Axa to take controlling stakes of the former's Malaysian joint venture companies. The acquisition will make Generali Malaysia's second-largest provider of property and casualty insurance. Generali said it will also allow it to finally enter the nation's local life insurance sector.

Business Times

Business Times

ABOUT

The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

#Casualty Insurance#Generali Group#Axa Insurance#Malaysian#Affin Bank#Axa Affin Life Insurance#Mpi Generali#Affin President
