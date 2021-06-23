Generali Expands Malaysian Business Through Axa Asset Acquisitions

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mirion Technologies, Inc. ("Mirion"), a Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP ("Charterhouse") portfolio company, and a global provider of mission-critical radiation detection and measurement solutions, today announced it will become a publicly traded company through a business combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II ("GSAH") (NYSE: GSAH, GSAH.U, GSAH WS), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Larry Kingsley, former CEO of Pall Corporation and IDEX Corporation, will serve as Chairman when the transaction closes. Mirion will continue to be led by 20-year industry veteran and company founder, CEO Thomas Logan. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021 and at close Mirion's stock will trade under the ticker symbol NYSE: MIR.