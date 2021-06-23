Rockton attorneys probe whether Chemtool violated village codes after massive fire
ROCKTON — Officials from the village of Rockton say they, too, plan to hold Chemtool accountable for last week's massive chemical fire. Federal and state regulatory agencies already are on the ground investigating what happened and why, and now the village says it's conducting its own investigation to determine if Chemtool was in violation of local operational standards before, during or after the fire.www.rrstar.com